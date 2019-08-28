CONSTANT REMINDER

Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Kevin Constant has decided to do a post-grad year at powerhouse Tilton (N.H.) School. The Central Catholic skywalking guard from Lawrence averaged 19.6 ppg last winter.

GELVIS 1, FREAK 0

Merrimack basketball tweeted a great highlight of former Warrior star Gelvis Solano (MC ‘16) blowing by none other than NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in FIBA World Cup action (Dominican vs. Greece).

NOT THE FIRST

North Andover hoopster Wabissa Bede isn’t the first high-profile area Va. Tech athlete. Bryan Campbell of Salem (Va. Tech ‘92) entered as a walk-on but started three years on the defensive line.

MANLY FAMILY

Hawaii football star Manly Williams had an uncle, also Manly Williams, and a brother, Lancelot Williams, who also played for the Rainbow Warriors. That’s three All-Name Teamers from the same family.

KISH FOURTH

Atkinson Country Club assistant pro Danny Kish tied for fourth out of 47 golfers at the New England Stroke Play Series No. 4 at the Cape Club. The Pinkerton grad shot a 1-under 71 and pocketed $477.

MR. PHOTOGENIC

Add to the All-Name Team Plymouth State football player Nick Photos.

HOORAY OWLS

Timberlane produces a lot of college cheerleaders. This year that will include: Jessie Hughes, Curry (2019 National Champs); Briar Brogna, UNH; Hannah Brennan, SNHU; Rebecca Morris, Keene St.; Bethany Sargent, BU; Alexis Sinotte and Chloe Tarlin, UMass Lowell.

PROF. HASSELBECK

Ex-Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is co-teaching a sports media class this fall at BC. He is qualified to teach it as he went on to enjoy an 18-year NFL career.

SENIOR SALUTE

Returning first-team All-American Jillian Hughes of Andover is back for her senior year with the Salisbury University field hockey team. She also made the NCAA Division 3 All-Academic team (GPA 3.3 or higher).

