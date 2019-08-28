CONSTANT REMINDER
Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Kevin Constant has decided to do a post-grad year at powerhouse Tilton (N.H.) School. The Central Catholic skywalking guard from Lawrence averaged 19.6 ppg last winter.
GELVIS 1, FREAK 0
Merrimack basketball tweeted a great highlight of former Warrior star Gelvis Solano (MC ‘16) blowing by none other than NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in FIBA World Cup action (Dominican vs. Greece).
NOT THE FIRST
North Andover hoopster Wabissa Bede isn’t the first high-profile area Va. Tech athlete. Bryan Campbell of Salem (Va. Tech ‘92) entered as a walk-on but started three years on the defensive line.
MANLY FAMILY
Hawaii football star Manly Williams had an uncle, also Manly Williams, and a brother, Lancelot Williams, who also played for the Rainbow Warriors. That’s three All-Name Teamers from the same family.
KISH FOURTH
Atkinson Country Club assistant pro Danny Kish tied for fourth out of 47 golfers at the New England Stroke Play Series No. 4 at the Cape Club. The Pinkerton grad shot a 1-under 71 and pocketed $477.
MR. PHOTOGENIC
Add to the All-Name Team Plymouth State football player Nick Photos.
HOORAY OWLS
Timberlane produces a lot of college cheerleaders. This year that will include: Jessie Hughes, Curry (2019 National Champs); Briar Brogna, UNH; Hannah Brennan, SNHU; Rebecca Morris, Keene St.; Bethany Sargent, BU; Alexis Sinotte and Chloe Tarlin, UMass Lowell.
PROF. HASSELBECK
Ex-Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is co-teaching a sports media class this fall at BC. He is qualified to teach it as he went on to enjoy an 18-year NFL career.
SENIOR SALUTE
Returning first-team All-American Jillian Hughes of Andover is back for her senior year with the Salisbury University field hockey team. She also made the NCAA Division 3 All-Academic team (GPA 3.3 or higher).
¢¢¢
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.