Conte at Trinity University
Sam Conte, of Andover, has transferred from Northeastern University to Div. 3 powerhouse Trinity University in San Antonio, Tex.
The team is coached by Tim Scannell, a former Northeastern baseball two-time captain and All-New England player.
The left-handed Conte is expected to be in the bullpen for Trinity, which started the season 7-0 after winning four games over Endicott College.
Bird signs in AHL
The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tyler Bird has signed a professional try-out agreement (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Bird, 23, had recorded 11 points in 34 games with the Solar Bears of the ECHL this season. He has 23 points in 79 career ECHL games with Orlando, Greenville, Reading and Wheeling.
The former Brown University star and Andover resident made his debut on Sunday.
Pinho hot for Hershey
North Andover native Brian Pinho, a former star at St. John’s Prep and Providence College, has been on a little bit of tear this season for the Washington Capitals’ AHL affiliate in Hershey, Penn.
Pinho has almost tripled his offensive production from a year ago, in which he tallied 12 points in 73 games. He already has 18 goals and 14 assists (32 points) in only 57 games.
We wouldn’t be surprised about a potential callup before the season ends and possibly for the playoffs with the Caps.
NECC Open House
Northern Essex Community College will be hosting an open house for prospective student athletes on March 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Pentucket Bank Lecture Hall in the Spurk Building on the Haverhill Campus, and it will include tours of the campus, a presentation on academic programs and student support services, as well as a student athlete panel, a tour of the fitness center and the opportunity to meet with coaches. To learn more or register, visit https://www.necc.mass.edu/event/spring-athletic-open-house/. To learn more about NECC’s athletic opportunities, contact athletic director Dan Blair at 978-556-3820 or email him at dblair@necc.mass.edu.
Pelletier returns
If you read last Sunday’s lead story in sports on the five Pelletier brothers, who were at the U.S. men’s hockey Olympic gold medal game in Lake Placid 40 years ago, you understood what the trip meant for them.
Well, three brothers have since passed away, and youngest brother Lee Pelletier decided to honor their trip in 1980 on the anniversary of the win by driving three hours to Lake Placid to take it all in.
“It was special,” said Lee Pelletier. “I went with my wife, Karen. And I’m so glad we did. I got chills being there. The memories I had with my brothers will always be with me.”
Brick, Jack in Methuen
Hold the date. Long-time NESN Bruins broadcast team Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards will be coming to Methuen on Sunday, March 8 to sign autographs.
They will be at the Gaythorne Knights of Columbus, at 462 Broadway (near the Salem, N.H. state line), 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs are $15 each or two for $25.
Show hours, which include 42 dealers tables, go from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
