Costa closing in
St. John’s Prep wrestling coach Manny Costa is closing in as the winningest all-time coach in Massachusetts. After last week, Costa had an impressive 737-148-5 record, which trails only North Reading’s Larry Tremblay. The long-time Winchester coach, who is now at Melrose, Tremblay is currently at 747-104-5 mark. Since the Prep has a super team once again, with several standout youngsters, and generally schedules more duals than anyone else, it’s only a matter of time before Costa catches up. In an interview last year, he said he’d like to eventually reach 900 or more wins.
Burland: 208-1
Speaking of impressive records, Pinkerton gymnastics coach Chelsie Burland has lost only one regular season meet in 10 years and, as of last week, was 208-1 in that span. The Astros have also won eight state crowns under Burland.
High user fee
It’s understandable why some schools are struggling for numbers in wrestling since it’s a tough sport that demands a good work ethic. But there’s another reason as to why Masconomet has low numbers. The user fee there is a whopping $550. Of course, that’s still far lower at Masco than hockey, which is about $1,000 for boys hockey and slightly more for girls hockey.
None and done
Memphis freshman basketball star James Wiseman, an ultra-talented 7-foot-1, 240-pound center, dropped out of school after just three games to prepare for the 2020 draft, at which he’ll surely be one of the top picks. He was averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds but was fearful of an injury and had little interest in attending classes.
Time to part ways
Okay, I get it, Tom Brady is perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, at least when it comes to winning. But all good things must come to an end, and it says here that the time has come to move on from Brady. He clearly had a poor year throwing the ball, and does anyone think it will be any better when he’s a year older? It’s time to rebuild at that position with a younger, more mobile quarterback. It would be a mistake to re-sign him, especially for more than one year.
Big game Thursday
If you’re looking for a good high school hockey game to attend, there will be a terrific one Thursday at 12:20 p.m. at the ICenter in Salem when Central Catholic hosts Austin Prep. The Raiders were down a bit last year, but they seem recharged and both teams are generally among the state’s best. Another intriguing game on the ice will be Saturday at 11:40 a.m. at Brooks when North Andover hosts Haverhill.
Conway on pace
Methuen’s Amanda Conway is enjoying another terrific season for the Norwich women’s hockey team. The senior All-American has 10 goals and eight assists at the break for Norwich, which is 10-1 thus far. Freshman Julia Masotta from Methuen/Tewksbury has two goals and three assists.
