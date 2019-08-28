(Holy) Cross-town teammates
North Andover’s Jake McElroy won’t be the only local playing for the Holy Cross baseball team in a couple of years. Andover’s Andrew Selima, a St. John’s Prep standout, will be a senior when McElroy arrives for the 2020-21 season.
As a sophomore this spring, Selima hit .263 (20 for 76) with 16 runs scored and 14 RBIs.
C’mon Colleges
Won’t list any names, but I’ve been shocked at how many colleges haven’t updated their rosters for fall teams yet. I’m always looking for local athletes playing collegiately, but a handful of times the past couple of days I’ve looked up and down a roster only to see 2018 still listed at the top.
Some games have already started! And most start late this week or early next week.
Cardinal(s) rule
Well that didn’t take long. A few days after hitting 90 mph with his fastball at the Lynn Invitational, rising Brooks senior Seamus Barrett of Arlington announced his commitment to Louisville.
Slow on the draw
The joke was right there for the taking ... but I was beat to the punch. In a recent interview, James Harden says that he hopes his famous step-back will be “one of those moves that lasts forever.”
To which a handful of Twitter user replied: “It has been around forever, it’s just been called a travel.”
Break the bank
Rory McIlroy’s 2018-19 PGA Tour season was the must lucrative for any golfer ever. He made $24.3 million, surpassing Jordan Spieth’s total of $22.0 million in 2014-15.
But, when you win three tournaments (including the Tour Championship and The Players) and make the cut in 17 of 19 events with an incredible 14 top 10s — as McIlroy did this year — you certainly deserve it.
Running with Rowell
Haverhill’s Zach Rowell — a St. John’s Prep alum — is a graduate student on the UMass Lowell men’s soccer team who could see some serious time this fall. He made 11 appearances with 10 starts last year (8-1-2), and should be a strong candidate to open the season in net when the River Hawks travel to Providence on Friday (7 p.m.).
He’s one of four goalkeepers listed on the UMass Lowell roster.
Stock rising
There were really no winners with the Andrew Luck news a couple of days ago, and I wish him all the best in retirement. But I write a weekly fantasy football column, and the bombshell had major implications for the rest of the Colts’ offensive pieces.
If there’s any beneficiary, give a look to second-year pass-catching back Nyheim Hines, who saw the field significantly more last year when the Colts were trailing.
Email: kgaudette@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.