Dan Roy aces par-4
Dan Roy had a blistering slap shot in high school and later New Hampshire College (now Southern N.H. University). Nearly two decades since graduation, his 65 goals in only three years ranks 9th on the school's all-time list
That powerful shot came to life last Saturday at par-4, 305-yard 17th hole at Campbell Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, N.H. Roy, 41, a Salem, N.H. resident, pulled out his Nike driver, with a foursome on the green, expecting to hit it close to the green.
Well, it wasn't short of the green. The ball hit just in front rolled onto the green and into the cup for his first-ever hole in one.
Apparently the foursome on the green wasn't upset at all, cheering after it went in. As for the witness playing with Roy, it was Jon Hutchison.
Yanks fans have low price
On the TV game show, Card Sharks, recently a question to the contestants was: How many of the 100 Yankees fans interviewed said in exchange for $20,000 they would root for the Red Sox for a year?
One contestant guessed 20. The other contestant guessed lower.
It was 63!? Not kidding. Wow. Would that number be closer to 5 percent for Red Sox fans?
the two teams will play against each other Sat. & Sun. in London)?
Merrimack grad Yule nominated
Recent Merrimack College graduate Delaney Yule, of Southbury, Conn., a field hockey sensation, was named a nominee 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Yule's nominee comes on the heels of her nomination for the Northeast-10 Conference's Woman of the Year award as well as being a finalist for the conference's Female Scholar Athlete of the Year honor.
Yule enjoyed a career season that included a career-high six goals and 15 points while also leading Merrimack with four defensive saves. Her 14 career defensive saves rank second all-time in program history. In her career, Yule also received a pair of academic all-conference honors. She added two first-team all-league selections as well as being selected on the NFHCA All-Academic squads and a Scholar of Distinction honor in 2015.
Academically, she registered a 3.907 GPA with double major in math and elementary education.
Haverhill native passes on
We lost a good on in Haverhill native Alan Rattey last Saturday at age 69.
Rattey's son Chris, was a sportswriter at The Eagle-Tribune before joining Boston.com over a decade ago.
The oldest of nine children who also served in Vietnam, Alan was a big-time sports fan and noted cook/chef. He cooked breakfast at Newton (N.H.) Junction Variety Store and later opened his own store, "Coach's Deli" in Kingston, N.H.
He will be waked on Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Tucker to coach at A.P.
Austin Prep in Reading recently announced that former Merrimack assistant football coach Billy Tucker as its next head football coach.
Since 2007, in his capacity of Vice President of Football with 3Step Sports, Tucker has been closely involved in the development of elite high school talent from coast to coast. As the Director of Under Armour Grassroots Football, he has worked hand-in-hand with some of the game’s greats, collaborating with Deion Sanders and Ray Lewis to stage prospect camps.
"Coach Tucker is unquestionably the right person at the right time to lead Austin Prep's football program to the next level of excellence,” Headmaster James Hickey said. “He understands that building a winning culture is not just about what happens on the field during the season. More importantly, he understands that building a championship culture is about instilling timeless values in students that will last for a lifetime. And he models those values in his personal and professional life."
Concurrent to his tenure with Under Armour, since 2015, Tucker has served as a head coach and board member of Reading Youth Football.
