Downer decides
Central Catholic basketball standout Emily Downer will continue her career at Middlebury College. The 6-foot senior will be a co-captain for the two-time defending Division 1 North champion Raiders this winter. She averaged 5.7 points per game last year and was named an MVC All-Star.
National champs
Andover’s Will Raphael is in his second year at Tufts, and each year he’s won a national championship with the men’s soccer team. The Jumbos (20-2-2) captured their second straight NCAA Division 3 title after beating Amherst, 2-0, on Saturday. The Phillips alum and starting back finished the season with two assists.
Another Phillips grad, Rolando Rabines of Topsfield, was a freshman on the team and scored a goal in three games played.
Found his home
Lawrence’s Kevin Vanderhorst is off to a great start to the winter, averaging 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Lasell men’s basketball team. In his first game, he scored 32 points against Fitchburg State. The 6-foot-3 junior was forced to transfer from Mt. Ida after the school closed last year, but is certainly making the most out of an unfortunate situation and is thriving at his new home.
Python leaders
The Pelham football team announced that Zach Jones and Jake Herrling will be the team’s co-captains in 2020. Jones was an All-NH Division 2 tight end for the Pythons (7-3) this fall, while Herrling was the team’s starting kicker and made 22 PATs.
Locals chipping in
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Lilly Shlimon of Pelham is off to a fast start for the Keene State women’s basketball team. The junior guard is third on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg), and is also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Freshman Samantha Adamson of Windham has played in all but one game and is contributing good minutes (2.8 ppg) off the bench.
Fritz honored
Brooks senior quad-captains John Fritz of Andover and John Manzi were both named to the All-New England football team. Senior teammates Matt Constantino and Alex Nemon made honorable mention.
Undefeated weekend
Recently-named Eagle-Tribune girls soccer All-Star Karoline Conte of Andover just wrapped up a 3-0 weekend with her ECNL club team at a South Carolina tournament. Conte, a junior midfielder, along with club teammate Isobel Glass, have already been named captain-elects for the Phillips girls team next fall.
Scorigami
The NFL saw its first game ever end with a 48-46 score when the 49ers beat the Saints in that wild back-and-forth game on Sunday. It’s the 1,053rd unique final score in NFL history.
