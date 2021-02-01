Dunham’s streak alive
Bradford’s Dave Dunham kept alive his amazing streak of placing first overall in at least one race. On Jan. 24, he won a 5K in Hopkinton, N.H. He has now won at least one race for 43 straight years, with a high of 38 first places back in 1991. For his career, Dunham has placed first in a stunning 398 races.
Khalils on the court
With sophomore Jared Khalil joining brother and returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Dylan Khalil, there are now productive scorers in the Sanborn starting lineup. And, by the end of the season, younger brother and freshman Tyson could be joining them on the varsity. He is apparently tearing it up on the JV team. “One thing about the Khalils, they’re all aggressive and get after it,” said coach Bob Ficker, who generally prefers to keep freshmen on the JV team.
Win with no wins
Pelham’s wrestling team had an unusual victory over Campbell last week. The Pythons lost the only three matches contested but, courtesy of five forfeits, won the meet, 30-18.
Casey making strides
It’s going to be a gradual transition back to full steam for Andover’s Alyssa Casey, but she has looked good in her first four games since recovering from ACL surgery. In last Sunday’s loss to Fairleigh Dickinson, she played 17 minutes and had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. On Friday, she led the Warriors with 12 points despite playing just 18 minutes and she followed that Saturday with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds..
Hogan as Owl
The Timberlane boys swim team got a huge boost this year when senior Ryan Hogan opted to join it. One of the premier swimmers in New England, Hogan has been competing for Solo Aquatics and is headed to the University of Louisville on scholarship.
Dillon in wrestleoff
Salem’s Beau Dillon has enjoyed a good preseason for Division 1 Edinboro but he dropped his wrestleoff at 197 pounds last week and could be red-shirted. Dillon was a two-time New England champion for the Blue Devils. Edinboro just had its first meet of the season on Sunday.
About Brady ...
Congratulations to Tom Brady for making it to his 10th Super Bowl. He enjoyed a terrific season for sure, but Patriots’ fans who feel he would have been as successful in New England are delusional. Brady had great skill players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski — way better than the Pats, who haven’t had much production from wide receivers for two years and virtually nothing from their tight ends.
