Duren, Desrosiers honored
The top female and male track athletes from Massachusetts both reside in The Eagle-Tribune area, according to the readers of track website Ma.milesplit.com.
The site held a vote for girls track Athlete of the Year for 2019 — and Central Catholic’s Katharine Duren won in a landslide.
Eagle-Tribune MVP Duren, a Haverhill resident, received 5,805 of the 7.960 votes after winning the New England title in the 100 hurdles. The next best, Anna Jordahl-Henry of Wellesley High School, took home 1,669 votes.
On the boys side, Lawrence resident Greg Desrosiers took top honors with 2,756 of a possible 3,719 votes.
The Belmont Hill star and ex-Central Catholic standout was second in the decathlon at New Balance Nationals.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Alex Fleury of North Andover and Phillips Academy was also a finalist.
Parrott shines
Andover’s Jodi Parrott won the triple jump with a 38-10.5 at the USATF New England Open and Masters Championship over the weekend at Holy Cross.
The jump is second best in Eagle-Tribune area history, trailing just the 40-0 by Pinkerton’s Camille Quarles in 2007. It also broke the Andover High record of 38-5.75 set by Kassie Brink in 2018.
Heading into her sophomore year for the Golden Warriors, Parrott was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the spring after setting the area record in the long jump (20-3).
Donatio offered
Central Catholic star defensive back/receiver Nick Donatio has picked up an offer from Merrimack College football, he announced on his Twitter page.
Last year as a junior, the Salem resident Donatio was All-MVC Division 1, helping the Raiders to an 8-3 record and a trip to the Division 1 North title game.
Central alums have starred at Merrimack College in recent seasons. Receiver Cody Demers wrapped up a prolific career with the Warriors last fall, while linebacker Michael Mercuri will be a captain this season.
Lane to Holy Cross
Incoming Phillips Academy postgrad Hunter Lane of Georgetown High will play his college football at Holy Cross, he announced on Twitter.
The son of former New England Patriot Max Lane, Hunter had 50 catches for 759 yards and scored 17 touchdowns last fall.
Pitching in
When catcher Austin Romine came in to pitch for the Yankees against the Red Sox over the weekend, he became the 39th position player to pitch in the majors this season.
Need proof this move has become more common?
In 2008, only three position players pitched the entire season.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.