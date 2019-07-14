Brutus to North Andover
Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/defensive back Ricky Brutus has moved to North Andover and is expected to play football for North Andover High this fall.
Last year as a junior for Methuen High, Brutus rushed for 676 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, while making 27 tackles as a safety.
Brutus should join fellow 2018 Eagle-Tribune All-Star and returning top back Freddy Gabin (955 rushing yards, 15 TDs last fall) in a very dangerous Scarlet Knights backfield this fall. He seems a stellar fit for the playmaker role graduated Eagle-Tribune All-Star Darren Watson played last fall.
Silverio to BB&N
Central Catholic quarterback Jared Silverio reported on his Twitter account that he is transferring to BB&N and will repeat his junior year.
Last fall, the Methuen resident threw for 764 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 416 yards and seven scores. That while helping lead Central Catholic to an 8-3 record and a trip to the Division 1 North final.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder rushed for 84 yards and two TDs and threw for 110 yards in the Raiders’ Division 1 North semifinal upset of Everett.
Silverio will join North Andover brothers Zak Zinter and Preston Zinter at BB&N.
Dalton keeps rolling
Recent Andover High graduate Jake Dalton placed second in the hammer throw with a 215-8 at last week’s 2019 USATF Region 1 Junior Olympic Track & Field Championship in Long Island.
Earlier in the week, Dalton set a new personal record with a 225-9 at a meet in upstate New York. His previous best was a 222-2.
Andover makes final
The Andover High football team advanced to the finals of the Northeast 7v7 flag football league North Regional on Saturday, before falling to Bonny Eagle High School (Maine) 18-7.
The Golden Warriors beat Lynn Classical in the Sweet 16, Swampscott in the quarters and BB&N in the semifinals to advance to the title game.
Bonny beat Timberlane in the Sweet 16 and Methuen in the quarters. Haverhill made the Sweet 16 but lost to BB&N.
Spinners All-Stars
Here’s a fun fact — three of the four base coaches in last Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game were former Lowell Spinners coaches.
Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles (Spinners manager in 2011) and first base coach Tom Goodwin (2010 Spinners assistant) and Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard (Spinners hitting coach 2010) all spent time in Lowell.
