Eramo, Burke shine at states
At Monday’s State Individual Gymnastics championship, Haverhill’s Maren Eramo took fourth in the all-around with a 37.25 behind a third-place finish in the vault (9.45) and a sixth-place finish in the bars (9.30). Not to be outdone, North Andover’s Kasey Burke won the bars with a 9.55 and also added a fifth in the floor (9.325).
What a debut!
North Andover’s Steve Hajjar couldn’t have asked for a better start to his career at Michigan. The redshirt freshman pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts, in a 5-0 shutout win over Arizona State — the No. 9 ranked team in the country.
For his efforts, the former Central Catholic star was named both Big 10 Pitcher and Freshman of the Week. Baseball America also voted the Wolverines the top-ranked team in the country for the first time in the 40 years since they started ranking college teams.
Speaking of quality starts...
Merrimack College gave the ball to Timmy Kalantzakos on opening day, and the junior from Andover tossed 6.2 strong innings, allowing just one run with three strikeouts. It unfortunately came in a 2-1 loss to Oral Roberts (Tulsa, Oklahoma), but, going back to last year, it was the right-hander’s 12th quality start in a row.
Multi-talented Garcia
North Andover junior Katrina Garcia is not only a key reserve for the girls basketball team, but she did an outstanding job singing the National Anthem during last Friday’s game.
Papoulis power
Haverhill’s George Papoulis, a senior at UMass Dartmouth, was named the Little East Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. At Saturday’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University, he finished 32nd out of 291 competitors in the 800 (1:52.67).
The Phillips Friar
Phillips senior Jacque Harrington of Bedford, N.H., has committed to the Providence College softball team. She hit a whopping .545 (30 for 62) with 29 RBIs last spring, and is also a talented field hockey player and the captain of the JV ice hockey team.
Confidence
Ali Brigham, Franklin’s 6-foot-4 superstar center who is committed to George Washington, has a great senior quote in her high school yearbook. Next to her name it says: “Stop staring at me, I know I’m tall.”
