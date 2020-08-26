Hayes signs
Recent graduate Juvaris Hayes of the Merrimack College men’s basketball program signed his first professional contract this week, joining Tigers Tuebingen of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.
Hayes’ deal comes on the heels of a fabulous year at the Division I level that capped off a superb career for the Paterson, N.J. native. Just last year he was named a Lou Henson All-American as well as Northeast Conference (NEC) Defensive Player of the Year, NEC All-Conference First Team, USBWA All-District I Team, NABC All-District First Team, and won the 2020 Lefty Driesell Award as the nation’s top defensive player.
Hayes never missed a game in his career, starting in all 126 of his appearances, and finished his career as one of the two winningest players in school history (81 wins). His noteworthy season included leading all of D1 in both total steals (121) and steals per game (3.9). The point guard established a new NCAA record (across divisions) in career steals with 457, breaking a 17-year mark.
Bridgewater a Warrior
Newly appointed head coach Kelly Morrone and the Merrimack College women’s basketball program introduces its four-player freshman class, which will compete with the women’s basketball program as first-year student-athletes this winter.
Recent Central Catholic grad Nadeshka Bridgewater, a 5-foot-2 point guard from Lawrence, is among those headlining the new group of ladies on campus already.
Bridgewater is joined by Mt. Vernon, N.Y.’s Teneisia Brown, a 6-foot-2 forward out of St. Andrews School, Grace Clary, of Whitehall (Pa.) High, a star shooting guard at 5-foot-10 and Loomis-Chaffee star Cassandra Hawthorne, of Hartford, Conn., also a 5-foot-10 guard.
Cannons host trophy
The Boston Cannons are hosting a trophy viewing party at their home stadium on Thursday, August 27 as a celebration of its 2020 MLL Championship win. The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium from 11 a.m. unti 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Cannons fans and Quincy residents are invited to visit the stadium, where they can take photos with the 2020 MLL Championship trophy. Boston Cannons head coach and Major League Lacrosse Coach of the Year Sean Quirk will be in attendance, as well as members of the Boston Cannons dance team.
Makayla Paige to UNC
This is big news in the college running circuit nationally as Tewksbury High sensation Makayla Paige entering her senior year, has committed to attend the University of North Carolina.
Paige is a big get for UNC as she is the reigning Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year after setting a state record in the 600 with a time of 1:29.70, also the fastest time in 2020 around the nation this past winter.
A three-time All-American, she also placed in the top 10 nationally in the 500 and 800 meters and the top 100 nationally in the 300, 400 and 1,000 meter run.
Shalin fighting cancer
A good guy and long-time Boston sportswriter Mike Shalin is fighting cancer these days and has been out of commission for nearly three months. Shalin, who made his mark covering the Red Sox for the Boston Herald, has covered college and pro sports around here for more than three decades.
He had lived in the North Shore (Peabody) before moving to Needham several years ago.
The family started a Gofundme.com page in the hopes of raising $10,000 and they just surpassed that number.
Shalin has written 13 books, including an autobiography on Don Mattingly (Donnie Baseball), as well as biographies on ex-Red Sox stars Pedro Martinez, Mo Vaugh and Nomar Garciaparra.
If interested in donating, go to www.gofundme.com/f/vh6kaq-help-mike-fight-cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.