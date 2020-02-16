HPNA History
It’s been an amazing winter for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op girls hockey team, which is one win from an undefeated regular season (17-0-2) and has risen to No. 1 in the Boston Globe’s Eastern Mass. standings.
Here’s a look at each HPNA season since the program debuted in 2013-14.
Year Record Postseason
2019-20 17-0-2 Upcoming
2018-19 6-10-2 None
2017-18 13-7-2 Lost, Div. 1 first round
2016-17 12-7-2 Lost, Div. 1 first round
2015-16 12-3-6 Lost, Div. 1 first round
2014-15 13-5-3 Lost, Div. 1 first round
2013-14 4-8-7 None
Etter to Endicott
Record-setting Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver Jake Etter of Pentucket will continue his football career at Endicott College.
In the fall, Etter shattered the Sachem school records in catches (66), receiving yards (925 yards) and touchdown catches (12). He was a finalist for Eagle-Tribune offensive Player of the Year.
Etter was a favorite for the Eagle-Tribune’s Max Bishop Award, given to the area’s top three-sport athlete. But he suffered a torn ACL that has cost him his basketball season, and likely his entire baseball season. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in both sports as a junior.
Yameen hits 200
Lawrence native Paul Yameen earned his 200th victory as Newburyport High head hockey coach last Thursday in a victory over Amesbury. Yameen owns a 200-125-48 record in 17 seasons as Clippers coach, including a state title in 2009.
Coaching is in the Yameen family’s blood. Paul’s brother Mike Yameen spent 13 seasons as Lawrence High head football coach, and is now an assistant for North Andover. Their brother Bill Yameen is a longtime assistant for Whittier football.
Sad sight
While watching a recent game at the Salem Icenter, I was reminded by the Timberlane championship banner that still hangs in the rink that it wasn’t that long ago that the now-defunct Owls ice hockey team celebrated a state title.
Timberlane won the 2009 New Hampshire Division 2 championship, led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Ryan Rothwell. Timberlane beat Oyster River 3-2 in the title game, on an overtime goal by Trevor Devitto, off an assist by star forward Nick Budzinski.
Hopefully the school, which did not field a varsity team this winter, finds a way to resurrect the program in the near future.
Piller returns
Outfielder Kevin Pillar may be new to the Red Sox, signing last week as a free agent, but he is no stranger to New England.
Pillar played for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 2013. He hit .313 with 30 RBIs and 44 runs in 71 games, before being promoted to triple-A by the Toronto Blue Jays. A banner of Pillar still hangs at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.