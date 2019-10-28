Kenny Anderson passes
The wrestling world is still mourning the unexpected death (from a seizure) last week of former Billerica star Kenny Anderson, who passed away at the age of 29 while in New Orleans. Anderson was 46-0 and a New England champion in 2008, and then went to Wartburg College where he won three NCAA individual titles. He’ll be remembered on the mat for an energetic, exciting style.
Steady Seamus
You can’t be much more efficient at quarterback than Trinity College sophomore Seamus Lambert of North Andover. In a 43-7 win over Colby the weekend before last, he was 9 for 12 through the air for 230 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed 10 times for 67 yards. One of his TD passes went to North Andover’s Joe Samuelman. Last weekend, Lambert was 9 of 17 for 214 yards and a touchdown, but he was hurt by a lack of protection (six sacks) in a 29-15 loss to Williams.
Football coaching pay
The ridiculously high coaching salaries in college football was underlined by an interesting comparison with that of state governors in an article by USA Today last week. Of 50 states, the average governor makes $145,000 while the average football coach of major colleges makes $4.0 million. The biggest disparity comes in South Carolina, where the governor makes $106,000 while Clemson coach Dabo Swinney makes $9.3 million. In Alabama, the governor makes $126,000 and Nick Saban $8.9 million.
Playoff oddities
Okay, I know there are point considerations and travel to consider, but there are still some oddities with the MIAA football playoffs that seem striking. For example, how is Central Catholic rated ahead of St. John’s Prep in Division 1 when the Prep beat Central and its only loss was 34-32 to unbeaten Catholic Memorial? And why is Springfield Central, with more than 2,000 students, still classified as Division 3? Also, with three qualifying teams in Division 5 with 2-5 records, aren’t there too many divisions?
MVC field hockey
The caliber of Merrimack Valley Conference field hockey seems to be down slightly this fall, with unbeaten Masconomet and Acton-Boxboro the favorites in the D1 North, but the MVC still has some of the top individuals around. That includes Central’s Maddie DiPietro, who recently got her 100th point and has 27 goals, Methuen’s Claudia Crowe, who had a school-record 26 goals entering the week, North Andover’s Lexi Rivet and Andover’s Hanna Medwar.
Good bye, Masco
Speaking of field hockey, that’s one sport that Cape Ann League coaches won’t be sad to see the departure next year of Masconomet, which is moving to the Northeast Conference. The Chieftains have won the CAL field hockey title the last eight years.
Drops out of race
For those who might have been wondering, Sanborn junior Dylan Khalil -- the reigning Eagle-Tribune boys cross country MVP -- was forced to drop out of the New Hampshire Division 2 state meet last Saturday because of a recurrent ankle injury. Younger brother Jared picked up the slack, however, by placing fourth with a fine time of 16:15 at Derryfield Park.
