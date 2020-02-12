Fernandez fever
Lawrence’s Kevin Fernandez played a season-high 34 minutes and scored 20 points with 4 assists and 3 rebounds to lead Wentworth to an 85-77 win over Gordon over the weekend. The 6-foot sophomore is averaging a team-high 14.5 ppg for the Leopards (14-8) this winter.
Ooh Rah!
Congrats — and a big thank you — are in order to former Methuen wrestlers Zabian Cruz and Dereck Ramirez, two members of the MHS Class of 2019 who just joined the Marines together. They both were named MVC All-Stars on the mat last winter (Cruz at 145 and Ramirez at 220).
Sears steps in
Longtime Central Catholic boys soccer assistant John Sears was recently named the new head varsity coach for the Raiders. He will replace Mike Bolduc, who went 51-33-13 in five seasons and guided the program to the Division 2 North quarterfinals this fall.
Simple but true fact
Jimmy Garoppolo when throwing the ball zero times in the Super Bowl: 2-0.
Garoppolo when throwing the ball one or more times in the Super Bowl: 0-1.
Field hockey change
Starting next season, all high school field hockey games will be played in four 15-minute quarters instead of two 30-minute halves. Teams will also no longer have any timeouts due to the change. Under the old format, teams had two 90-second timeouts to use per game.
Mismanaged mess
It really was unfortunate that it came to the Red Sox feeling forced to trade Mookie Betts to get under the luxury tax, especially when the roster is littered with poor contracts. I would have tried my best to dump Nathan Eovaldi ($17 million), Dustin Pedroia ($13.125 million) and Jackie Bradley Jr. ($11 million) for little if nothing in return to get under the threshold if it meant keeping a talent like Betts.
Maybe Pedroia’s health problems scared the Sox from dishing out a 10-plus-year-long deal. But, after freeing up money by the above method, an 8-year, $280 million deal ($35 million per, which is what Betts was asking for with his reported 12-year, $420 million counter offer) would have been affordable and perhaps gotten the job done.
Getting closer
We thankfully only have 58 more days until Tiger Woods begins his Masters title defense in what is always one of the best weekends of the year! ... But who’s counting?
