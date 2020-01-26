Field hockey honors
Four local athletes were named to the Maxfieldhockey.com All-New England team for the 2019 season.
Selected to the squad were Andover High’s Hanna Medwar (17 goals, 18 assists in 2019), Central Catholic’s Maddie DiPietro (28 goals), Pinkerton’s Mari Shea (8 goals) and Brooks School’s Lucy Adams (3 goals) of Andover.
DiPietro will next play for Boston University, while Shea will play at UNH. Medwar (junior) and Adams (sophomore) will be back in 2020.
Hollingsworth hits 100
Methuen High senior goalie Kaia Hollingsworth earned her 100th career varsity victory in Methuen/Tewksbury’s 3-2 win over Boston Latin on Wednesday.
It’s been a remarkable run for the two-time defending Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP, who has been the Red Rangers’ goalie since seventh grade and has started a stunning 125 consecutive games.
Hollingsworth’s current career record, according to Eagle-Tribune archives, is 100-12-13. After her sensational freshman campaign (14-4-2), she has not lost more than two games in any season. She hasn’t allowed more than three goals in any contest since the fourth game of her freshman season.
Pena on ballot
While he may not be a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, it was still pretty cool to see Haverhill’s Carlos Pena as one of the 32 players on the 2020 MLB Hall of Fame ballot.
You have to do something pretty special to be on the ballot, and 286 home runs and 818 RBIs in 14 big league seasons fits that bill. And, if the Tampa Bay Rays have a team hall of fame, he’ll be at the top of the list.
Lachance helper
Former Andover High hockey captain and Wesleyan University freshman Jake Lachance tallied his first college point with an assist against Tufts last week. The defenseman has appeared in 14 games and owns a plus-4 rating.
Jake’s little brother, Shane Lachance, who played for Andover High last winter, is now playing for Tabor Academy. He scored a goal on Saturday.
Familiar ground
On Saturday, Andover High girls basketball will host Revere, coached by former Golden Warriors girls basketball and football assistant coach Matt Willis.
Willis served as an assistant to E.J. Perry for Andover’s 2015 Division 1 North girls hoops title team. He was then hired as Amesbury girls basketball head coach, winning the 2017 Division 3 North title and being named Cape Ann League Coach of the Year. Willis — my younger brother — is in his second season as the Revere head coach.
ESPN on Fry
With the 2019 college football season in the books, ESPN is already looking forward to next fall — and Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth. Chris Low named Freiermuth the No. 1 tight end in the country in his “Way too Early 2020 All-American team.”
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
