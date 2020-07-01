Local Gatorade winners
Two local athletes were named track Gatorade winners for track -- Phillips Academy’s Alex Fleury of North Andover was named the winner for Massachusetts while Pinkerton’s Conor Seleny was selected for New Hampshire.
The selection of the Harvard-bound Fleury was certainly no surprise and the latest of a number of honors, the most recent being when he was named the Eagle-Tribune’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He had nationally-ranked times in several events including the mile in which he ran an all-time area best 4:05.57 last year. As a junior, he ran an all-time best in the 800 with a 1:52.43.
Seleny was equally deserving. He was second in the 55 hurdles at Division 1 states at 7.57, anchored the Division 1 champions in the winning 4x200 and is among the all-time area leaders in the 200, 300 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
CHaD games off
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has made the decision to cancel, postpone, or make virtual all fundraising events due to the pandemic through the end of the year.
This decision will impact several major fundraisers for CHaD, including the cancellation of the 2020 CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic (scheduled for July 31) and the CHaD NH East-West High School All-Star Football Game (Aug. 1).
It’s Paige again
Tewksbury junior Makayla Paige has earned Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the 2019-2020 season — her second Gatorade honor.
She showed off her range in the indoor season with state-leading marks in the 400 meter, 500, 600 and 800 meter. She was the national leader indoors with her 1:29.70 600 meter, ranked US No. 3 in the 500 meter at 1:12.35 and No. 8 in the 800 meter at 2:08.01.
UConn nixes XC
First, the good news. Brown University, which earlier announced that it was dropping cross country and track, has reversed its decision and — partly because of donations — will keep those sports.
Now, the bad news — UConn has announced that it is dropping cross country along with swimming, tennis and women’s rowing. That must be particularly disheartening to Methuen’s Mike O’Donnell, who had a fine career running for the Huskies.
Cena leads way
An interesting tidbit turned up in an article on the coronavirus impact on sports in the last issue of Sports Illustrated. In a segment about how it will limit opportunities for children through the Make-A-Wish foundation, it mentioned that John Cena, the WWE star from West Newbury, is the non-profit’s top wish granter. He has met with more than 650 children. That is impressive.
Springfield bound
One way or another, Methuen’s Adiamis Ramos figures she’ll continue to compete in gymnastics next year at Springfield College. The Eagle-Tribune All-Star will try out for the varsity team but if she doesn’t make it, will compete in club gymnastics.
