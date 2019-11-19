Lingar runs 2:45!
One month after clocking a nearly 10-minute personal best in the Chicago Marathon (2:47:15), former Timberlane runner Morgan Lingar ran 2:45:15 at the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 9. Lingar’s time was only 15 seconds away from the 2020 US Olympic Marathon Trials standard of 2:45:00. Lingar is an attorney in New York City.
Wrestle ‘Lympics Friday
The unofficial start of the high school wrestling season is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at North Andover High School with the popular and annual Wrestle ‘Lympics, in which special needs students face off against members of the North Andover wrestling team. Tickets are $5 at the door and benefit the North Andover High School Best Buddies program. It’s always a popular event.
College choices made
The top two players for the Fellowship Christian volleyball team have decided on their collegiate future. Sophia Brodnick will be attending Bob Jones University in South Carolina to study early childhood education while Ester Mills is headed to Gordon College to study pre-law and hopes to play volleyball there. Both were All-Commonwealth Conference and led FCA to the tournament.
High praise indeed
Whittier Tech girls basketball coach and athletic director Kevin Bradley couldn’t have praised standout player Grace Efosa more last week when she signed her letter-of-intent to play at Division 1 Providence. Efosa was injured last year after scoring more than 20 points as a sophomore and just completed a fine volleyball season.“You’ll see her on ESPN Sports Center and NECN,” said Bradley.
Commitments at Prep
Among the St. John’s Prep athletes who made college commitments last week were pitcher Matt Remley of North Andover, who is headed to Holy Cross, and lacrosse player Michael Cammarata of North Andover, who is headed to St. Michael’s College. Remley is also an outstanding golfer.
Somerset Berkley’s finaleIn case you missed it, Somerset-Berkley — with its two standout boys leading the way — wrapped up the Division 1 field hockey title Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Longmeadow, the same score as when it beat Andover in the state semifinals. For the tournament, Somerset-Berkley outscored its six opponents 24-3. Its closest game was a 3-1 victory over previously unbeaten Walpole.
Officials on decline
There was an interesting story in the Boston Globe recently about the shrinking pool of game officials, one of the main causes being because of harassment by coaches and, in particular, parents. This struck home because my son, Nico Dyer, stopped umpiring this summer because, he said “Why would I want to keep putting up with the abuse?” And he was mainly umpiring Little League games!
