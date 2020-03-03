Franzen finds home
Salem star Jordyn Franzen has committed to the University of New England, where she’ll study Nursing while playing basketball. The Eagle-Tribune All-Star senior is averaging 14.9 points per game for the Blue Devils, who travel to Concord for the first round of the Division 1 tournament Wednesday night (7 p.m.), and has also hit 58 3s in 22 games played this winter.
Gemmell a Gull
Andover’s Kate Gemmell will continue her field hockey career at Endicott. The Eagle-Tribune All-Star midfielder had 5 goals and 9 assists this fall, and was also a tri-captain for the ice hockey team this winter.
A Vital player
Cambridge sophomore Sophia Vital had 35 points, 10 assists, 9 steals and 4 rebounds in last weekend’s Division 1 North quarters win over Reading. If Cambridge and Andover both win their semifinal games Wednesday night, the Warriors will know who to focus on in their potential North finals matchup.
Punter has guns
Arizona State’s Michael Turk was the only kicker/punter to participate in the bench press at last week’s NFL Combine, and he put up an impressive 25 reps at 225 pounds. That was more than all 33 wide receivers that participated and all but one tight end, and was more than current NFL stars Frank Clark (19), Jadeveon Clowney (21), DeMarcus Lawrence (20), Devin White (22), Chandler Jones (22) or Michael Bennett (24) put up.
Good showing for Keegan
Former Central Catholic star Dom Keegan of Methuen had a great weekend for Vanderbilt baseball. The sophomore went 4 for 10 with a pair of doubles, as the Commodores (10-3) picked up a couple of wins over Hawaii.
Huskies on fire
North Andover’s Sebastian Keane had his best outing for red-hot Northeastern (7-3), which has won seven in a row, over the weekend, tossing five innings in a win over Eastern Michigan while allowing just one run and striking out 10. The freshman is now 2-1 on the young season, while Windham’s Brandon Dufault has made five appearances out of the bullpen and has a 1.42 ERA with two saves.
Pitari power
The St. Mary’s girls hockey team, which will play Woburn in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday, is led by eighth-grade goalie Rhyan Pitari of Methuen. She made 13 saves in a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury in the first round on Monday.
Her brother, Devin Coonradt, was a former goalie at Methuen High (Class of ‘19).
