Haverhill’s Matt Duchemin, a two-time Division 1 state champion at St. John’s Prep, has committed to Holy Cross for football. In the Prep’s championship win over Catholic Memorial at Gillette Stadium in December, the senior receiver/defensive back caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and also picked off two passes.
He was named the Player of the Game.
Reddy for next chapter
Londonderry’s Cam Reddy has announced that he will be transferring from Boston College to Colorado State to continue his football career. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound offensive linemen, who played high school at Lawrence Academy, was a red-shirt freshman for the Eagles this fall. He’s following coach Steve Addazio, who took the Colorado State job after being let go by BC late in the season.
Figueroa filling it up
Lawrence’s LJ Figueroa poured in 28 points with seven 3s in Saturday’s 79-66 win for St. John’s over DePaul. By doing so, he became just the seventh player in St. John’s history to hit seven or more triples in a single game. The 6-foot-6 junior is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game.
RIP Mamba
Celtics play-by-play radio announcer Sean Grande has delivered some gems over his career with the team, but he might have uttered his best Sunday night. He said: “As Celtics fans, we didn’t think Kobe Bryant could break our hearts one more time. We were wrong.”
Mean fact
The Detroit Tigers have now drafted more Super Bowl starting QBs than the Detroit Lions, who have infamously never been to the Super Bowl. The Tigers, if you didn’t know, drafted Patrick Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
Just Dew(ey) it
Brooks basketball’s Samantha Dewey recently picked up an offer from Holy Cross. The 6-2 sophomore transfer from Melrose is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this winter.
Soaring high
Perhaps the best story in college basketball this year has been the UMass Lowell women’s team. The River Hawks won just 18 total games over the past four years with a 5-59 record in the America East Conference, and started this winter 0-7. But the team has since gone 11-2 and are a perfect 7-0 in conference play.
Senior guard Ren’Cia Rolling is averaging a team-high 11.6 points per game to lead the River Hawks’ massive turnaround.
