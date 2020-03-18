From Salem to Stonehill
Eagle-Tribune volleyball All-Star Lauren McCloskey of Salem recently committed to continue her career at Stonehill College. The First-Team All-State outside hitter led the Blue Devils with 260 kills this fall, and had close to 600 for her career. She also added 107 digs, 50 aces and 25 blocks in 19 games this fall, and is ranked No. 29 overall in her class of 288.
Cleary does post-grad
Pentucket three-sports standout Peter Cleary announced he will be doing a post-grad year at the New Hampton School. The Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback threw for a school-record 1,716 yards and 22 touchdowns this fall, and led the Sachems’ this winter averaging 15.3 points per game.
And if the spring season does end up starting on April 27, he’ll be one of the top pitchers in the area. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star on the mound last year after after posting a 5-2 record with a 1.00 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched.
Aylward announces
Tewksbury’s multi-talented running back Shane Aylward has committed to Endicott. Last year as a junior, he broke the school’s all-time receptions record.
Selection sadness
Tough not to feel bad for small conference champions like Robert Morris and freshman guard Terrell Brown of Lowell, a former star at Brooks, who won’t get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament. RMU had won the Northeast Conference tournament championship and earned an automatic bid before March Madness was called off.
Math doesn’t add up
Bill O’Brien only got a second-round pick and oft-injured running back David Johnson in the trade for star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, while the Vikings got a first, fourth (in 2021), fifth and sixth-round pick for offloading Stefon Diggs to the Bills. Both are top-tier wide-outs, but over the last three seasons Hopkins topped Diggs each year in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
Not a good look for O’Brien and the Texans.
A tough decision
This may not be the time to bring it up and maybe not even a good idea in general, but wouldn’t it be wise to consider trying to trade Julian Edelman to wherever Tom Brady ends up signing? The two seem attached at the hip, and the Pats don’t have a second-round pick in the upcoming draft and are obviously going in a different direction.
