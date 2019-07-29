Gover grabs lead
Fresh off his stellar performance in the New Hampshire State Amateur, 16-year-old Mat Gover has grabbed the early lead at the state’s Boys Junior Championship. The Atkinson native fired a 1-under 71 during the opening round of the 18-and-under tournament at Beaver Meadow Golf Club, and leads Amherst’s Gunnar Senatore by two and former Timberlane teammate Jack Pepin by four.
The three-day tournament ends on Wednesday. Gover, who is also a talented hockey goalie, has transferred from Timberlane to Tabor Academy where he will play both sports.
On the rise
Phillips baseball coach Kevin Graber ranks his rising junior class among the best he’s ever had, and this summer Jonathan Santucci is grabbing a bunch of headlines. After hitting .320 with a team-high 15 RBIs this spring for Big Blue, the left-handed outfielder/pitcher from Leominster will be one of the top prospects competing at the Future Games starting this Wednesday.
He also will be playing in the East Coast Pro Showcase later this summer.
Watt a guy
Popular sports businessman Darren Rovell was at Houston Texans’ training camp last week and jokingly tweeted a picture of J.J. Watt’s pass to get into the stadium, saying that his headshot “looks like he’s ready to tackle someone.” Watt then quite humorously responded, “That’s literally what I get paid to do, Darren.”
Finding his groove
Windham’s Brandon Dufault delivered his best outing of the summer in his latest appearance pitching for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the heralded Cape Cod League. The hard-throwing right-hander tossed four solid innings while striking out six with no walks. The rising junior plans to be a big part of Northeastern’s pitching staff next spring.
Peralta, too
Speaking of ballplayers who are heating up, Lawrence’s Elvis Peralta had one of his best games for the Oakland Athletics Gold Team in the Arizona League on Saturday, going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Over his last three games, the lefty is hitting .455 (5 for 11) with three runs scored to bring his season average up to .268.
Long bombs galore
Here’s an interesting stat that speaks to how home-run-crazy the MLB has become in recent years. This season is only the second in Red Sox history where nine players have hit 10 or more home runs — and this year’s team did it before the calendar even turned to August. The other year was 2003.
