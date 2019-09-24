Grillakis calls game
Elayna Grillakis was the hero for the Providence women’s soccer team in last Thursday’s win against Texas. The former Central Catholic star and three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP one-timed a shot to the far post that found the back of the net in the 98th minute in a 1-0 Friars victory.
Spelling bee
First-year Bradford Christian girls soccer coach Tim Gordon has crafted a nickname for two of his top scorers. He affectionately refers to sophomores Izzy Papanicolaou (6 goals) and Lydia Swartzentruber (2 goals) as his “Scrabble Team.” The combined 26-letter last names would most certainly win anyone a game of Scrabble.
Shocking turn
Greater Lawrence was puzzled when the scoreboard on its brand new football field wouldn’t work prior to last Friday’s (9/13) game against North Reading. Turns out, lightning struck the ground right by it during the offseason and nobody knew!
Luckily it was a quick fix, and everything was back up and running before kickoff.
Two=sport trend
Evan Burke has scored four goals this fall for the Sanborn soccer team and is also the starting kicker for the football team. This is continuing a trend of the past two years, where Austin Kalinowski played soccer while being the starting kicker for the Indians.
Maloney to Dayton
Central Catholic junior Matt Maloney has committed to play his college baseball at the University of Dayton. Last spring, the power-hitting outfielder burst onto the scene in his first season on varsity. He led the Raiders in both average (.397, 29 for 73) and RBIs (14).
LeTendre makes team
Congrats to former Central Catholic lacrosse star Zach LeTendre for making the powerhouse Merrimack College men’s lacrosse team as a walk-on.
MVP magic
Last year’s Eagle-Tribune girls soccer MVP, North Andover’s Rileigh Cinquegrano, is already making headlines at St. Michael’s. The striker scored her first collegiate goal on Saturday, and her tally was the lone one in a 1-0 win over Roberts Wesleyan.
First stats on Sunday
