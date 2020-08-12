Night Owl pitching
The Kingston Night Owls will rely on strong pitching as they open defense of their North Shore Baseball League championship this week. Two members of the Night Owls’ staff enjoying great seasons are from Methuen — Andrew Hamel and Jake Thibault. As a starter, Hamel is 2-0 with 21 Ks in 12 innings and has an ERA of 1.17. As a closer, Thibault has an ERA of 0.00 and has nine strikeouts in four innings.
Goldstein on fire
Speaking of the NSBL, Haverhill’s Josh Goldstein is having a great season for the surprising Rowley Nor’Easters. He is playing shortstop and, as the No. 3 hitter, is batting .429 with an on-base percentage of .538. Rowley, which had never enjoyed a winning season, entered the playoffs with a 12-2 record and led the league in runs scored and least runs allowed.
RIP Lou Henson
It’s likely that few people in New England noticed the week before last when former University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson passed away, but it brought back fond memories for me. While living in Illinois, I covered the Fighting Illini when Henson was the coach. He developed a strong program and was super cooperative with the press.
One of my fondest memories as a sportswriter was when, as a young reporter, Henson let me tag along on a two-day recruiting trip in which I saw Isiah Thomas and Doc Rivers play in high school in Chicago.
Storm cites tryouts
The New England Storm has set dates for girls fast pitch softball tryouts for 2020-21. Ages offered are U10, 12, 14, 16, and 18. This includes college showcase teams. Visit www.newenglandstorm.org to pre-register and for more information.
Eligible at BC
Bostorn College got good news last week when sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec was granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA. He transferred from Notre Dame and will have three years of eligibility. In six games with the Irish last year, he was 12 for 16 for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards. In high school, he was one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Pennsylvania history.
Salem in COVID tourney
Although there is no state Little League tournament in New Hampshire this summer, District 1 (includes Salem) and District 2 teams will vie in a COVID-19 Invitational Aug. 14-29 with 8-10, 9-11 and 10-12 year-old divisions. Most games will be played in Bedford.
