Harris VIES for nationals
Haverhill native Jordan Harris is one step closer to being on the U.S. National junior hockey team.
Harris will be attending the two-day camp, Dec. 16-17, with 28 players vying to be on the final 23-man roster that will represent the U.S. in the 2020 World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.
The 5-foot-11, 19-year-old defenseman who plays for Northeastern University, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2018 (3rd round, 71st overall). As of Sunday he was second, among defensemen, in team scoring with 11 points (3-8–11) through 17 games.
Merrimack TO HOST
The Hockey East Association announced that Merrimack College will serve as hosts for the 2020 Women’s Hockey East Championship weekend at Lawler Rink on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 as announced by the League on Monday.
“It is an honor to have Merrimack host the women’s Hockey East Championship this season,” said women’s ice hockey head coach Erin Hamlen. The tournament semifinals will be held on Sat., March 7 with games tentatively slated for 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The winners of each semifinal will advance to the 18th Women’s Hockey East championship game on Sunday, March 8 which is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m.
Herenda in Kentucky
Former Merrimack College player and coach Greg Herenda took his Fairleigh Dickinson University men’s basketball team to Lexington, Ky. this past weekend to play the eighth-ranked Wildcats.
Kentucky won, 83-52.
“We just couldn’t make a three (pointer),” said Herenda, who also coached at UMass Lowell before it moved to Div. 1. “What a great atmosphere it was.”
Herenda’s team is coming off a NCAA tourney berth last season. His FDU team is in the same conference as Merrimack (NEC). He and his team will be here in January.
Umpire classes SET
The North Shore Baseball Umpires Association (NSBUA) is looking for new umpires for the upcoming 2020 season.
Class starts begin on January 6. 2020 at Essex Tech High School in Danvers at 6 p.m. The class dates are: Jan. 6, 13, 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 24.
Test date is March 2nd.
The is $100 for the course, which includes all written materials, a rule book, and the certification exam.
For further information consult the website above or the interpreter, Steve Carroll, at stevetheump@yahoo.com.
LeFebre to Merrimack
The Merrimack College softball program has big hopes for freshman Alexis LeFebre, of Salem, N.H.
The shortstop, an education major, was second team All-State Div. 1 at Salem and was part of the Salem team that won a state title her freshman season.
LeFebre, a shortstop, on choosing Merrimack: “I picked Merrimack College because of the amazing education program offered here. My mother and my grandmother went to Merrimack College and loved it. Not only did the school and academics catch my eye, but the softball program here was always a dream for me to be a part of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.