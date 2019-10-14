Haverhill divers
The Haverhill girls swimming team is rebuilding under new coach Meghan Feran, but it remains a powerhouse in diving under coach Becky Driscoll. Sophomore Cailey Simard is a top contender for a state title, and new freshman Sophia Lundgren is improving quickly and has already qualified for state. Another freshman, standout swimmer, Jackie Story, is an occasional diver.
Hession still has it
Phillips Academy girls cross country coach Rebecca Hession showed that she still has some speed left in her. She finished second overall in the recent Trot for Special Tots 5K in Andover with a time of 19:15, just seven seconds behind the winner, 15-year-old Jack Determan of North Andover.
He plays soccer!
Jack Determan, who placed first at the Trot for Special Tots 5K, would be a heck of an addition to the North Andover cross country team based on the 4:34 mile he ran as a freshman last year. Unfortunately, he is a stalwart on the Knights’ powerhouse soccer team. If he were from New Hampshire, he could do both sports.
Haverhill facilities
Haverhill High continues to upgrade its sports facilities. The finishing touches are nearly complete on the $1.6 million softball/multi-purpose field with a scoreboard going up last week and bleachers and batting cages being installed in a couple of weeks. One would have to agree with athletic director Tom O’Brien, who says that “our baseball and softball facilities are among the best at high schools across the state.”
In addition, a $1 million track renovation project is underway and over $50,000 in improvements are being made to the pool, including new starting blocks and diving boards.
Whittier’s new field
The new Whittier Tech turf football field is scheduled to be unveiled with a home game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against Malden Catholic. The field is within an eight-lane track and includes a jumbotron, all of which excites athletic director and football coach Kevin Bradley, who feels the complex will be the best in the region.
Marathon records
In case you missed it, Kenyan Ellud Kipchoge became the first runner to eclipse two hours in the marathon when he ran a 1:59:40 in Vienna on Saturday. The next day, another Kenyan, Brigid Koegel set the women’s marathon record when she ran 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon.
Ramos leads scoring
Andover running back Josh Ramos currently leads all of Eastern Mass. Division 1 teams in scoring with 74 points with 12 touchdowns and one extra-point run. Also in Division 1, Central Catholic sophomore Ayden Pereira is third in touchdown passes with 10. In Division 5, Pentucket’s Peter Cleary is third in touchdown passes with 10, while Greater Lawrence’s Shamil Diaz is second in scoring in Division 7.
