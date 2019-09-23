Burdier on fire
Talented Haverhill junior Jada Burdier has been more focused on defense for the Haverhill volleyball team this year, but she was on the attack in a big way last Friday in the Hillies’ huge win over Lawrence in the battle of unbeatens. She had 20 kills in 46 attempts, which is one shy of the school record according to coach Vincent Pettis. Lismari Valdez had 15 kills for Haverhill.
Hats off to Bennett
Okay, he’s already making a ton of money (more than $5 million), but I have to hand it to University of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett. He recently signed an extension through 2026 but declined a pay hike. Instead, he asked for extra compensation for his staff and made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program.
Landing at Fisher
Former Whittier Tech standout pitcher Will Carpenter, who attended Merrimack College last year and then enjoyed an outstanding season with Haverhill Post 4, has transferred to Fisher College, where he will play for coach Scott Dulin.
Sullivan on rise
Former Methuen star Abby Sullivan is enjoying an excellent season as a sophomore for the UNH volleyball team, which is 10-4 after 14 games. Sullivan is second on the team in both kills and total points.
Player of Week
Pentucket field hockey captain Meghan Bean was named an Eastern Mass. Player of the week last week and rightfully so. She scored all three goals in a shutout of rival Newburyport and then scored two more the next game in a 2-0 win over Georgetown.
Gemmell’s catches
Lost in all the excitement of EJ Perry’s brilliant debut as the Brown quarterback Saturday against Bryant was that three of his completions went to former Andover teammate Dan Gemmell. A junior wide receiver, Gemmell’s three receptions went for 29 yards.
Should be Kvaternik!
Due to an editing mistake, the name of North Andover sophomore distance runner Leyla Kvaternik was misspelled in Monday’s Eagle-Tribune. We apologize for the error. She should be in the sports news plenty in the next two and a half years.
O’Keefe honored
Former Pentucket standout Siobhan O’Keefe of West Newbury led the No. 25 ranked Stonehill College women’s cross country team to a second place finish at the Kutztown Division 2/3 Challenge in Pennsylvania. She was the team’s top finisher in third overall out of 160 runners with a time of 22:58.2 for 6K and was named the Northeast-10 Conference Athlete of the Week.
