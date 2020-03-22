Harris No. 10
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris has been named the No. 10 prospect overall and No. 3 defenseman in the Montreal Canadiens’ organization by TheHockeyNews.com, in a list that was released last week.
“What separates Jordan from his peers is not his flashy skills or his stats, it’s his overall understanding of the game. His IQ is among the best in the NCAA,” the story said.
Many fans on Twitter are hoping that Harris will sign with the Canadiens instead of returning to Northeastern for his junior season. This winter, Harris scored three goals and added 18 assists for the Huskies, including the overtime game-winner in the Beanpot title game.
National honor
Norwich star Amanda Conway of Methuen has been named one of seven finalists for the Laura Hurd Division 3 National Player of the Year Award. This comes after Conway earned her third straight New England Hockey Conference Player of the Year.
Conway, a senior forward, scored a team-high 32 goals and added 27 assists this winter. For her career, she scored 116 goals and had 72 assists in 111 games.
Norwich was set to begin the NCAA Division 3 tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hole in 1
Congrats go out to Andover girls basketball legend Nicole Boudreau, who scored the first hole-in-one of her golf career two weeks ago, at Ponte Vedra Golf Course (Fla.)
The former Boston College basketball star was also an accomplished golfer for Andover High.
Thanks to Andover’s Dan Roche for the info.
Duran to Framingham
Methuen offensive/defensive lineman Jordan Duran will play his college football at Framingham State, he announced on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 250-pound Duran was an All-Merrimack Valley Conference second-team pick in the fall.
Insinga on Pike
Salem High athletic director Scott Insinga commented on football coach Rob Pike’s decision to leave the Blue Devils to become Lowell High’s head football coach.
“Rob Pike is a great teacher, coach and even greater person and will be missed,” said Insinga in an email. “We wish him all the best. Lowell is very lucky to have Rob as a teacher and coach.
“Our position has been posted and we will be moving forward with all fall positions after we have more information about spring athletics and the distance learning programs.”
Green honored
North Andover goalie Patrick Green was named to the Neutralzone.net Massachusetts Division 2 All-Star hockey second team. Green, who was also named All-MVC, finished the season with a .930 save percentage and helped the Scarlet Knights advance to the Division 2 North semifinals.
