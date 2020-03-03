Heartbreaking finale
Despite a terrific game in net by Haverhill’s Michaela Kane, St. Anselm’s women’s hockey ended its season (16-14-3) with a 1-0 loss to LIU in the NEWHA championship game. LIU scored its only goal on a power play and Kane, a senior, made 26 saves and ended her season with a .925 save percentage. Kane will likely hand over the starting position to North Andover’s Caroline Kukas, who was 5-0-1 as a freshman this year with a .925 save percentage and a 1.09 goals against average.
UNH middle distance
Two local middle distance runners had standout performances for UNH at the America East indoor championships. Derry’s Sam Lanternier and Windham’s Spenser Sawyer were on the 4x800 relay team that finished second in 7:38.50, and Lanternier and Sawyer came in 4th and 6th in the 1,000 meters.
Davies does ‘color’
Former Brooks standout Charlie Davies, who went on to have an outstanding career at Boston College and then played for the New England Revolution and the U.S. national team, has been hired by the Revolution to provide color on NBS Sports Boston broadcasts this year. The Revolution opened their regular season last Saturday at Montreal.
Philippon tandem
The Philippon brothers from Salem, N.H., have both been productive for the Assumption College hockey team, which enjoyed a fine 15-9-1 season. Brendan, a senior, had five goals and five assists, while Colin, a freshman chipped in with three goals and four assists.
Richards: another record
Lowell’s Kaley Richards, who enjoyed a fine career in the MVC in cross country and track, has taken her running to a new level at UMass Lowell. The senior broke her own school record last week in the mile with a 4:38.53 while winning the event at the BU Last Chance meet. She also owns the indoor school records in the 1,000 and the 3,000 meters.
How Fleury ranks
Thanks to track guru Larry Newman of Haverhill, here is some perspective on the 4:05.57 mile run by Phillips Academy’s Alex Fleury of North Andover last Friday at the BU Last Chance Invitational. That time set the Mass. all-time indoor record, and he now trails only DJ Principe of LaSalle Academy (R.I.) all-time in New England. Principe ran a sensational 4:00.97 in 2017. Fleury’s time is currently No. 2 in the nation and it ranks No. 10 all-time indoors in the U.S.
Rogers chips in
Endicott’s women’s basketball team won its first ever CCC title over the weekend, beating the University of New England 74-57, and Haverhill’s Mikaela Rogers played a key role. The senior, who played at Bradford Christian, had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, which earned them an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. She’s averaging 11.6 points a game and has the highest shooting percentage (48.2) on the team.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
