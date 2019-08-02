Sports in a Minute: Herenda making visit to Merrimack

Herenda will visit Merrimack
Former Merrimack College basketball captain and assistant coach, Greg Herenda, will be visiting the North Andover campus in January. But it won't be for an alumni event.
Herenda's Fairleigh Dickinson University men's basketball team, which won the Northeast Conference tournament last March, will play Merrimack on Jan. 23, as Merrimack officially joins the NEC.
The NEC 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule is out and Merrimack’s first conference game will take place on Jan. 2 at Sacred Heart and the first home NEC game at Hammel Court will be on Jan. 4, when the Warriors host Robert Morris.
Merrimack will be a full schedule and count in the standings, but is ineligble to compete in the NEC Tournament until 2024 as the Warriors completes their DI transition.
Merrimack omitted two names
The ACHA All-American scholars, honoring those with a 3.60 grade point average for the year, were announced this week and Merrimack men's hockey was well-represented.
In a tweet, Merrimack listed the names of Tyler Drevitch, Craig Patano, Drew Vogler, Michael Babcock, Jonathan Kovacevic and Derek Petti.
It left off two other names, Laine Mckay and Logan Halladay. Why? Well, they were not asked back by coach Scott Borek and thus transferred out. But both had over 3.60 GPAs.
I get it. But let's honor these young men, especially for their academics.
Jimmy Fund in Windham
Jimmy Fund Golf sent a nice got of thanks to the organizers and sponsors of the Ciampa Cup in memory of Lauren Ciampa held on July 19 at Windham Country Club with special recognition to David Castellano of Burlington and Frank and Sheila Ciampa of Andover, who organized the 10th annual event.
The Ciampa Cup in memory of Lauren Ciampa is one of more than 160 Jimmy Fund Golf tournaments in 2019 that help raise critical funds to support world-class cancer research and care. Proceeds from this event will specially fund the Sarcoma & Bone Cancers Fund and the Pediatric Activity Program Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Now in its 37th year, Jimmy Fund Golf has raised more than $131 million to support adult and pediatric cancer research and care at Dana-Farber.
McGillivray picture book
Boston Marathon race director, Dave McGillivray and co-author Nan Feehrer will host a party honoring their new picture book, "Running Across America: A True Story of Dreams, Determination, and Heading for Home."
In August 1978 at historic Fenway Park, McGillivray completed the 3,452-mile, 80-day run across America to benefit the Jimmy Fund. His new picture book, tells the true story of that journey.
The book launch will be held at Fenway on the Sam Adams Roof Deck overlooking the park.
Tickets cost $25, which include an autographed, first edition of the book, Sam Adams Beer and Barefoot Wines, Fenway food including Fenway Franks, a gift bag for each guest, access to the grandstands to view the park and the running races being held that night (McGillivray runs from 5-6 p.m., almost 41 years to the day when he finished his cross-country run.
Optional, private, complimentary Fenway Park tours (5:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. "Monster Tour" and again at 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Donations go to the Jimmy Fund and the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation.
B.C. football practice begins today
The Boston College football team returns to the practice field for the start of preseason camp today (Friday) inside the Fish Field House.
BC opens the 2019 season Saturday, August 31 at Alumni Stadium against Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.
The only local player on the 2019 roster is Londonderry, N.H.'s Cam Redding, a 6-2, 300-pound offensive lineman who graduated from Lawrence Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.