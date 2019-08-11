Final football countdown
High school football season officially begins this week.
Both New Hampshire and Massachusetts teams can open their preseasons with practices on Friday (Aug. 16).
“It’s almost time!” said an excited Windham coach Jack Byrne via text.
Top players returning include Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Methuen QB Connor Bryant and North Andover running back Freddy Gabin.
DeLonais honored
Central Catholic junior-to-be Hunter DeLonais has been named to the BostonLax.net All-Underclassman lacrosse team for Massachusetts.
The midfielder made his varsity debut for the Raiders this past spring, scoring five goals.
Slam dunk star
Kevin Constant, a 2019 Central Catholic graduate, is hands down the best slam dunker I’ve seen in my 16 years covering high school sports for the Eagle-Tribune. And it’s not hard to see why.
Constant recently tweeted a highlight reel of his AAU play, and among the many stellar highlights are some of him throwing down massive dunks. Best of all, he’s only 6-foot-1.
The video can be found on my Twitter page (@DWillisET).
Griffin leads Jets
Former Eagle-Tribune football All-Star Ryan Griffin is the favorite to start at tight end for the Jets this season, according to CBSSports.com.
Griffin joined the Jets before the preseason after playing 77 games over six seasons with the Houston Texans. He caught 136 career passes for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns for the Texans before being let go in the offseason.
Bo knows hitting
A year ago, Bo Bichette was starring for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Now, he’s off to a historic start for the Toronto Blue Jays since being promoted to the big leagues on July 29.
The shortstop had a hit in each of his first 11 major league games, and became the first rookie to notch an extra base hit in nine straight games since Ted Williams in 1939.
Bichette’s nine doubles in his first nine major league games were a major league record and he has hit four homers.
Web Gem
The Walt Disney Company is probably already planning a movie about Nathan Patterson.
The 23-year-old fan, who had not played competitive baseball since his junior year of high school, threw 96 miles-per-hour in a speed-pitch radar booth for spectators at the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field in July.
The video went viral, and last week the Oakland Athletics signed Patterson to a contact. Not bad for a software salesman.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
