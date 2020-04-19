Onorato deserved it
Obviously, picking the 21st all-century softball team was a challenge and there was bound to be disagreements. Former Phillips Academy coach Peter Drench wrote to say that catcher Sarah Onorato deserved to be on the team and I have to agree. In 64 games, she hit .489 with nine homers and 82 RBIs. She went on to start for four years at Yale, where she was Ivy League Player of the Year as a sophomore.
Windham forfeits
In case you were wondering how the Windham wrestling team wound up with a 10-16-1 record when it seemed to have won more meets than it lost, it’s because the Jaguars were forced to forfeit six wins when it was discovered they had unknowingly used an ineligible athlete. That’s tough.
Hillie commitments
Three Haverhill High track athletes have made commitments for next year. Distance standout Gabby DeRoche, who is a 9-time captain, is headed to Stonehill, 800-meter runner Delani Dorsey will be at UMass Lowell and rising sprinter Brianna Hill is committed to Wheaton College.
Methuen swimmers
Several members of Methuen’s MVC Division 2 championship swimming team have made their college commitments. Kyra Donahue is headed to Keene State, Samantha DeNaro will attend Syracuse University, Ava Facella chose UMass Boston, Paulina Encarnacion is headed to UMass Amherst and Hana Youssef will attend Suffolk University. Donahue is likely the only one who will continue to swim competitively.
Hillie mat replays
Haverhill High’s wrestling team is spending some of its time cooped up watching video replays of some of the best individual matches over the last few years. Head coach Tim Lawlor has posted entertaining matches from the last few years on both Facebook and Twitter.
Coaching shift
Kelsey Hogan has been named interim head coach of the UNH women’s basketball team, effective immediately. She replaces Maureen Magarity, who posted a 146-154 record in 10 seasons as the Wildcats head coach and was named the new head coach at The College of the Holy Cross last Tuesday. Hogan, a guard for the Wildcats from 2008-14, joined the program as an assistant coach under Magarity.
BC nets transfers
Boston College’s men’s basketball team seems to be both losing and gaining transfers at a high rate the last two years. Last week, BC announced that graduate transfers Rich Kelly and Frederick Scott will join the program. Kelly is a guard who played three years at Quinnipiac and averaged 16.7 points last year, while the 6-foot-8 Scott averaged 12.6 points at Rider.
McNulty headed west
Whittier Tech’s Catherine McNulty, who was a state champion in the first two years of the MIAA’s girls state wrestling tournament, has committed to continue her career at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Ind. Indiana Tech is an NAIA school which is just starting a girls wrestling program this coming year.
