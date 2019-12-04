Hughes signs with Merrimack
North Andover High star lacrosse player Keegan Hughes will take his “attacking” skills down the street to new Division 1 program, Merrimack College, the two-time Division 2 national champs.
Keegan is a two-time All-MVC selection and was named an MVC All-Star as a freshman, helping the Knights to a pair of MVC titles.
Merrimack coach Mike Morgan on Hughes:
“Keegan has a high-level IQ and brings a shooter’s mentality to his game. He can see the field as well as finish inside with soft hands. He can create his own shot and play off others.”
Warrior in All-Star tilt
Merrimack women’s soccer defender Jackie Ireland was selected to play in the Senior Bowl by the New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association, to be played at Merrimack this Saturday.
Ireland, an Easton, Mass. native, was a starter in all 18 matches for the Warriors. She scored her only point with an assist in an overtime game against Saint Francis.
Ty hitting treys
Former Central Catholic star basketball player Tyler Nelson is off to a good shooting season for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s G-League.
The Bradford native is averaging 8.1 points per game with a nifty 51.2 shooting percentage from beyond the 3-point arc, making two treys every game over 3.9 attempts.
Vrabel honored
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was seen a few times this season watching Boston College football play.
There reason why? His son, Tyler Vrbel, was a redshirt freshman starter on the Eagles offensive line. And he was pretty good, being named All-ACC honorable mention. One of the top freshmen in the nation, Vrabel was the starter in all 12 games at left tackle.
Better yet, Vrabel has not yielded a sack on 314 pass blocks this season and allowed just one QB hit and eight hurries.
Boxing in Windham
Fresh off a sold-out show on Thanksgiving Eve, Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that professional boxing will return to the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham on Friday Jan. 31, 2020.
Fights will be announced beginning this week. Many Boston Boxing Promotions favorites are expected to return to the ring in some of their biggest and toughest match-ups yet, including Brandon Higgins (3-0, 2 KO’s), Kris Jacobs (1-0-1), Kimberly “The Machine” Wabik (3-0-2) and Harry Gigliotti (3-1, 2 KO’s).
Tickets for the event are available at www.BoxingNH.com.
Races added at NHIS
Three more short track races have been added to New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Full Throttle Fall Weekend, Sept. 11-12, 2020. The new lineup will include the American-Canadian Tour and Granite State Legend Cars along with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series East and will crown four season champions during the two-day event.
