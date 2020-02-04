Hurley headed to Maine
Eagle-Tribune Super-Teamer Angelica Hurley plans to play her college basketball at St. Joseph’s (Maine), as reported by Mac Cerullo of the Newburyport News. The Pentucket senior is well on her way to another All-Star season, averaging a team-high 14.2 points per game with an area-leading 32 3s for the defending Division 2 state champion Sachems (15-1).
She’ll follow in the footsteps of former Sachem star Kelsi McNamara, who is the all-time leader for the Monks in scoring (2,067), assists (621) and 3-pointers made (327).
First goal
Former Methuen/Tewksbury hockey star Carolyn Curley, a freshman at the University of New England, scored her first collegiate goal in a 3-2 win over Salve Regina on Saturday. The red-hot Nor’Easters (13-5-2) have gone 4-1-1 over their last six games.
5s are wild
Speaking of University of New England athletics, junior Faith Connors of North Andover had one of her best games of the season for the women’s hoop team last Tuesday. The 5-foot-5 guard — and former Eagle-Tribune All-Star — had 5 points, 5 steals and 5 rebounds in a 52-42 win over Wentworth for the Nor’Easters (16-4).
Her younger sister, Norah, is averaging a team-high 10.7 ppg with 32 3s as a senior at North Andover High this winter.
K is for Krazy
We’re only a month into the new year, but the funniest sports moment of 2020 will be Mike Kryzewski yelling at students who started a harmless chant during Duke’s game against Pittsburgh. The video is everywhere if you haven’t seen it, and is a much watch.
Bradanese’s game winner
Former Central Catholic star and two-time Eagle-Tribune Super-Teamer Colin Bradanese put back a miss with 0.4 seconds left to lift Babson to an 86-84 win over Emerson last week. The buzzer-beater capped a 15-point, 8-rebound and 5-block game for the 6-foot-5 sophomore, who is averaging 9.9 points per game while shooting 59% from the field for the Beavers (16-3).
No site set yet
Interestingly, the NHIAA hasn’t found a site yet to host both the Division 1 and 2 state semifinals and finals for girls basketball. Unlike recent years, SNHU will not be hosting. Divisions 3 and 4, which traditionally played at SNHU as well, will be held at Keene State.
Getting closer
We thankfully only have 65 more days until Tiger Woods begins his Masters title defense in what is always one of the best weekends of the year! ... But who’s counting?
