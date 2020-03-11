COACH FABINO
PMA senior basketball player Eva Fabino of Methuen, a three-sport captain, suffered a season-ending collarbone injury but she still contributed. Coach Brian Martin raved, “It’s like having another head coach by my side. She’s a fountain of information and a joy to be around.”
WPI Bound
Pomfret School’s Andrew Lufkin, a 6-foot-1 guard who began his career at Pinkerton, has committed to WPI. He scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers in a late-season win over Putnam Science.
METIVIER HONOR
On March 9, the Methuen School Committee honored Xavier Metivier, the Ranger distance running standout who was our Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Month for December. He’ll be running for UMass Amherst.
WHITES ON MOVE
Ex-Pentucket star Brian White has left BC and is the new running backs coach at Colorado State. His daughter, Cassi White, also left BC for CSU, where she is the director of football administration. Both rejoined ex-BC coach Steve Addazio in Fort Collins.
LEGEND OF SNACKS
Got a chuckle that the SWAC Player of the Week was rotund Jackson State basketball team manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee. His basket on Senior Day went viral.
WILMINGTON’S AD
Weymouth’s interim AD Mia Muzio was appointed the new Wilmington High AD and will begin July 1. First-year Windham AD Mike McCaffrey was one of the three finalists.
NAZARETH DUO
Nazareth (N.Y .) College lacrosse features freshman attack Brett Machado from Methuen and Malden Catholic and freshman midfielder Chase Dunn of Newton and Central Catholic.
DUNKING DYNAMO
Stanford women’s basketball has a player named Hannah Jump but the real leaper is 6-1 freshman Francesca Belibi, the internet sensation who dunked regularly in high school.
HEAVENLY GRAPPLER
Add to the All-Name Team Heaven Fitch, a 106-pounder who just became the first female to win an individual state wrestling title in North Carolina.
