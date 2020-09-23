Happy Brady left?
This is partly speculation, but I’m confident that second-year receiver K’Neal Harry is happy that Tom Brady is in Tampa Bay and Cam Newton is the new quarterback for the New England Patriots. Brady was unforgiving with young quarterbacks when they made mistakes but Newton pumped up Harry after he fumbled in the opener. Harry responded with eight catches in 12 throws Sunday night at Seattle whereas Brady likely would have avoided throwing to him.
Football for UMass
In an unexpected move, UMass Amherst has decided to play football this fall after all, reversing its decision to postpone until the spring. Partially because of uncertainty in the spring, especially with scheduling, UMass announced that it will play at least three or four games this fall and possibly as many as six. Fans will not be allowed for home games.
BC makes case
Boston College, meanwhile, continues to show that playing football this fall can be just fine. After Saturday’s 26-6 win over Duke, not one player tested positive for COVID-19. Since June, the Eagles have conducted more than 2,500 tests with just one positive result.
Licciardello makes it 36
North Andover’s Tom Licciardello, a founder of Merrimack Valley Striders, ran the Virtual Boston Marathon last week. That was his 36th Boston Marathon, which he has run in six different decades. He has also run 89 marathons overall.
Successful tournament
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Northern Essex Community College’s third Annual Golf Tournament August 31 at the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill raised $16,460 for the college’s athletic programs. With more than nearly 35 event sponsors, the tournament attracted 125 golfers — a sell-out — representing 32 teams. The top team was comprised of Jacob McAdam, John Maginnis, Jon Pierce, and William Kannan.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run in West Newbury will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Bernard picks volleyball
This was a surprise. Hannah Bernard, who is the freshman daughter of former Pinkerton girls cross country coach (and now an assistant) Amy Bernard did not try out for cross country even though she had a quite successful middle school career as a distance runner. Instead, she opted for volleyball. Head coach Jon Alizio is hopeful she’ll come back to cross country another year.
NEC changes course
Athletic directors from the Northeastern Conference met last week to come up with a fall sports schedule for boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys and girls cross country and golf this season. The NEC principals originally voted not to partake in the Fall 1 season back on August 25. But thanks in part to peaceful protests by student-athletes that effectively shone light on the situation, many school committees within the conference voted to let their schools play.
