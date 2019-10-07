James on mend
The Salem girls cross country team has not gotten off to the kind of started it had hoped for this spring but a big reason in health. One of its top runners, sophomore Erica James, has been out with a hip injury and at least one other stalwart is not at full strength.
Roche on target
Andover’s Tori Roche is enjoying another fine season for the Babson field hockey team. A senior, who is also a standout in softball at Babson, Roche was leading the team after 11 games (8-3) with 15 points on seven goals and one assist after scoring a team-high 22 goals as a junior.
Bleachers at HHS
Haverhill High is in the process of getting a brand new track of the highest quality put in on campus. But there is some question as to whether there will be any bleachers for spectators. Leading the charge to make sure there are bleachers is track/cross country guru Larry Newman, who points out that you wouldn’t build a football stadium or baseball field without bleachers so why treat track and field differently? Also, with the addition of bleachers, the site could be appropriate for state-level meets.
Talented Duffy
First of all, you’ve got to love his name, since Duffy has been my nickname for more than 35 years, but Timberlane’s Kyle Duffy showed off his musical talents at halftime of the Salem football game as a trumpet soloist, grabbing the attention of our reporter, Kyle Gaudette. Duffy is also a cross country captain and one of the team’s top runners.
Keep it up, FCA
Fellowship Christian has to be one of the smallest schools in the state, so one should give it a shout out whenever it is competitive in sports. This year, its girls volleyball team, led by Ester Mills and Sophia Brodnick, has been around .500 all season and, at one point, won four in a row.
That was Cesati!
Due to a number duplication in the program and misinformation from the game announcer, Brendan Cesati was not identified as one of Central Catholic’s defensive standout’s in Saturday’s 41-10 victory over Andover. So, nice game, Brendan!
Getting the best man
Here’s hoping that North Andover gets several good applicants for its next head wrestling coach now that Carl Cincotta has officially retired. Cincotta did an admirable job in guiding the Knights in eight years (152-59-3), leading them to several dual-meet state titles and a Division 2 state crown in 2016-17, but it would have been better for the program if he had given more notice that he was stepping down.
He’s only 12!
Congratulations to 12-year-old Jackson Beauparlant of West Newbury, who came in seventh overall out of 247 finishers in the Apple Harvest 5K Sunday. He had an impressive time of 20:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.