Johnson is No. 1
Haverhill’s Dallion Johnson is now the all-time leading scorer at Phillips Academy, having passed former all-time leader Joey Lokitis (PA Class of 2006, 1,159). The Penn State recruit — who is the returning Eagle-Tribune MVP — did it in style, dropping 30 in a win over league rival Suffield.
Sorry, Shannon!
Monday’s first edition of the Eagle-Tribune girls basketball scoring leaders forgot to include PMA’s Shannon Colleyer, a newcomer to the team who’s averaging 14.0 points per game. The senior’s breakout season includes a 23-point performance against Whittier and a 22-point game in a win over Fellowship Christian.
GOAT of sports?
Jeopardy’s “Greatest of All Time” competition drew 14.4, 14.8 and 15.4 million viewers, respectively, over the three days it aired last week. For reference, in 2019, Game 1 of the NBA Finals drew 13.5 million viewers, Game 1 of the World Series drew 12.2 million and Game 1 of the Stanley Cup drew 5.5 million.
Dialed in from deep
Two girls basketball players have hit six 3s in a game this season — the most by any area player thus far. They are Haverhill’s Christina Firek and Brooks’ Taina Mair.
Romo making dough
ESPN is reportedly preparing to offer Tony Romo a multi-year deal worth between $10 and $14 million annually to be their new color analyst, which would make him the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history. If true — on the high end — Romo would make just four million per year less than he did under his last contract playing for the Cowboys.
Maine melting pot
The Maine basketball team has 15 players on its roster, and 12 come from outside of the U.S. It has two from Canada, Sweden and Serbia, and one each from the Ukraine, Turkey, Denmark, Latvia, England and Lebanon.
In an unrelated note, the Black Bears traveled to Hawaii — of all places — to play a game on Dec. 29. That has to be the furthest any NCAA team could possibly travel to play a game (5,066 miles).
Leave it to Lemire
Auburn’s Amanda Lemire is having a fine sophomore season for the Susquehanna University women’s basketball team. The former three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star is averaging 9.0 points in 28.1 minutes per game for the surging River Hawks (10-3), who have won their last three games.
Know your foe
The top-ranked girls basketball team in EMass, according to the Boston Globe, is Franklin. The defending Division 1 Central champs are led by 6-foot-3 forward Ali Brigham, who is committed to George Washington.
