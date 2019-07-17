JOHNSON COMMITS
Phillips basketball star Dallion Johnson, of Haverhill, has settled on a college landing spot.
The shooting guard, ranked the No. 1 player in Massachusetts with three stars from 247Sports, will play at Penn State for Pat Chambers and company after he plays his senior season this coming year.
He made it official on Twitter Monday night, thanking God, family, friends, teammates and coaches while sharing that he’s “thrilled to join the Penn State family.”
Johnson led the area in scoring at 20.2 points per game, knocking down an area-best 85 3-pointers. He had 11 other offers, per 247Sports, including one from future Big 10 foe Rutgers.
BAY STATE STARS
Local schools were well-represented within the Northeast region and didn’t disappoint in the volleyball showcase at the Bay State Games at UMass Boston over the weekend. The girls team won gold and the boys team took third.
The girls were coached by Central Catholic’s Gannon Paris and Methuen’s Matt Twomey. The roster included Julia Delrosso (Haverhill), Olivia Hall (Central), Megan Levesque (Methuen), Jadalee Burdier (Haverhill), Emily Spina (Methuen) and Olivia Thomas-Roy (Central).
The boys were coached by Richard Sierra from Central, and included Jyles Amirault (Andover), Kevin Conners (Haverhill), Jack Roderick (Central), Andrew Eringis (Central), Connor Buscema (Haverhill), Jackson DiFloures (Haverhill), Chris Terramagra (Central) and Zach Dutton (Andover).
WAY-EARLY 2020 RANKINGS
It’s never too early to look ahead to the 2020 college lacrosse season, and for two local talents who are at the next level, US Lacrosse Magazine has given their teams a boost ahead of next year.
Abbie Karalis and Lauren Hiller, both 2016 graduates of North Andover High, made it into the magazine’s “Way-Early 2020 Rankings” with their respective teams, High Point and UMass Amherst. Karalis’ Panthers are No. 21 and Hiller’s Minutewomen are No. 25 in the lacrosse publication’s estimation.
Karalis started 19 of High Point’s 20 games on defense as a junior, while Hiller played 603 minutes in the cage for UMass this year. Both could be primed for big roles in their final college seasons.
Meanwhile, North Andover resident and Brooks graduate Kyle Helfrich and his Tufts men’s lacrosse team was ranked No. 4 in Division 3.
CHAVIS AT THE TOP
After his first-inning grand slam on Monday night, Michael Chavis took the lead over all rookies in the American League with 52 RBIs, per @SoxNotes on Twitter. He only trails Mets rookie Pete Alonso, who leads the MLB’s rookie class with 69 RBIs.
Not bad for a guy who also only joined the Sox 20 games into the season.
SOCCER IN THE STATES
With the International Champions Cup coming stateside, as well as a few separate preseason tours, some of Europe’s elite soccer teams will be playing nearby.
This coming Sunday, Champions League winners Liverpool will face Sevilla at Fenway Park (6 p.m.). Then, on Sunday, July 28, Benfica and AC Milan square off at Gillette Stadium (3 p.m.) in the ICC. Tickets are still available for both matches.
