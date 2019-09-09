Taking a break
Michaela Jones, the former Phillips Academy standout and seven-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country and track, is taking a gap year from being a student at Washington University in Missouri. Jones, who has a keen interest in politics, is spending the current semester interning for congresswoman Katherine Clark from the 5th district in Massachusetts.
Knox heads to N-MH
Tyler Knox, who finished second in New England at 106 pounds as a Pentucket freshman last year, has transferred to Northfield Mount Hermon, where he will repeat his freshman year. Knox, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star who trains at Smitty’s Barn, was 49-1 last year with 38 pins and had 90 wins in just two years.
Morin named MVP
In what was totally expected, Kingston Night Owls’ veteran Joe Morin of Salem, N.H., was named the most valuable player of the North Shore Baseball League. Morin hit a prolific league-leading .541 during the regular season with a NSBL-high 30 RBIs while striking out only seven times. He had a stunning on-base percentage of .654.
Also, Andrew Thibault, Haverhill’s Nick Comei and Sean Callahan joined Morin on the all-league team and Methuen’s Jake Thibault and Salem’s Mike Borrelli were selected to the all-rookie team.
Elevated to Division 1
The New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) received official notice from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) that it has officially been approved for active NCAA Division I membership, effective for the 2019-20 academic year.
The NEWHA includes St. Anselm, which features several local players including Haverhill’s Michaela Kane, Plaistow’s Mary Lambert and Methuen’s Kat LeFebre. North Andover’s Caroline Kukas will be a freshman on the team.
Starting with the 2021-22 season, active Division I membership allows the NEWHA champion to be eligible for a bid to the National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey (Division I) Championship.
Knights’ streak longest
After winning the Division 2 state title last year, the North Andover football team enters the season Friday at home against Marblehead with the longest winning streak in the state at 13. Scituate (Div. 5), Springfield Central (Div. 3) and Blackstone Valley (Div. 7) all have 11-game streaks. Springfield Central, which stunned Everett last Friday, 40-12, in Everett, plays Central Catholic Saturday at 4 p.m. in Lawrence.
Why opt out?
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez can opt out of his contract at the end of the season, but why would he? He has $62.5 million over three years remaining if he elects to stay. At 32-years-old, and rarely used in the field, does Martinez — who is enjoying another superb year at the plate — really expect to get a better deal elsewhere? It’s time for him to set down roots and appreciate his ideal situation.
