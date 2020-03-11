Joyce makes choice
Pentucket’s Andrew Joyce announced that he will continue his football career at Framingham State. The senior running back led the Sachems (9-2) on the ground this fall with 673 yards on 124 carries (5.4 per carry) and seven touchdowns. He was named All-CAL after the season.
Bramanti to St. A’s
It happened a couple of months ago, but a belated congrats needs to go out to Andover’s Gia Bramanti on her commitment to the St. Anselm women’s basketball team. The former Eagle-Tribune All-Star and 1,000-point scorer for the Warriors (1,029 total points) just finished starring in a post-grad year at the New Hampton School.
Get well soon, Tori
Here’s to a speedy recovery for Babson two-sport standout Tori Roche of Andover, who broke her wrist during the softball team’s opening weekend out in Arizona and will miss the rest of the season. Last year as a junior, she started all 39 games behind the plate and hit a career-best .291 with 10 doubles, 15 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Dream start
Former Brooks baseball standout Gavin Cann went 3-for-3 with two home runs in Bowdoin’s season-opening 8-2 win over Brandeis over the weekend. Through three games heading into Tuesday’s action, the sophomore has hit .545 (6 for 11) with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Andover’s Peter O’Connell, a junior pitcher, and Methuen’s Nick Lam, a sophomore outfielder, area also on the team.
Peralta power
Freshman Kebler Peralta of Lawrence just had his best game for Howard (Texas) Junior College, going 2 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs in a 17-9 win over Clarendon on Saturday.
Foley’s cannon
Besides helping the Andover girls win the Division 1 North hoop title, Anna Foley has also been making her case to quarterback the football team next fall. On two instances I’ve seen now, the freshman lefty has thrown perfect touch passes the length of the court that have met their “receiver” in stride.
Height rules
Speaking of Anna Foley, the theme of the four teams that made the Division 1 girls basketball state semifinal has been height. North champion Andover has the 6-foot-2 Foley, South champion Bridgewater-Raynham has 6-3 sophomore Shay Bollin and Central champion Franklin has 6-4 senior Ali Brigham.
