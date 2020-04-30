BORN LEADERS

Coach Hilary Glynn tweeted that Steph Tardugno and Bella Keaney are the captains-elect of the Methuen basketball team. “A coach couldn’t ask for 2 better kids on and off the court,” she said.

DEDICATED LUKE

Senior Luke Rosinski from Derry won the UNH basketball program’s Gerry Friel Dedication Award. UNH tweeted: “Luke exhibited a great work ethic and positive attitude every day for four years.”

AGGANIS UPDATE

The Agganis All-Star Games in Lynn have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Athletes can apply for Agganis scholarships until May 15 at agganisfoundation.com.

NAME CAPTAINS

A lot of coaches don’t name team captains until after preseason. Hopefully, coaches will still name them. It’s a special honor for kids and their families.  

