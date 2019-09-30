Kimbrel strikes out
Former Red Sox general manager Dave Dombroski made plenty of bad decisions in his last year as head man, but not re-signing closer Craig Kimbrel to a big contract was not one of them. Kimbrel had a horrible year after signing with the Chicago Cubs. He finished with an 0-4 record and a 6.53 ERA. He signed a three-year contract for $43 million.
Sevilla-Connelly runs strong
The UNH men’s cross country team didn’t fare well at the Coast to Coast Battle in Beantown, but former Pinkerton standout Nico Sevilla-Connelly had a strong race. He was the top Wildcat finisher in the 8K race, finishing 40th overall with a time of 25:10.
Lambert: 5 TD passes
North Andover’s Seamus Lambert had quite the game for Trinity College on Sept. 21 in a 61-7 rout of Bowdoin. The sophomore quarterback was 13 of 18 for 371 yards and five touchdowns. Lambert, who was 17 for 32 for 156 yards and one touchdown in a season-opening loss to Tufts, was NESAC co-Rookie of the Year in 2018.
Daugherty delivers
It’s always exciting for a runner to show great improvement and it’s even more exciting to finish a race in first place. Both were the case last week for Haverhill junior Collin Daugherty, who took top honors in a tri-meet against Lawrence and Andover.
NH streaks end
Three football streaks in New Hampshire ended quickly this year, starting when Manchester Memorial ended its 36-game losing streak by defeating Timberlane. At the same time, Plymouth’s 27-game winning streak came to an end and, two weeks later, Monadnock’s 15-game winning streak ended with a 47-28 loss to Lebanon. Bedford now owns the state’s longest winning streak (16 games).
Talented freshman
Every year it seems the powerhouse Andover field hockey team has at least one gifted freshman. This year, it’s Emma Reilly, whose cousin, Grace, is a sophomore on the team. “She’s a strong player and a smart player -- she is going to be a good one,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone.
Winchester coach
Former Haverhill High football and wrestling standout Samie Al-Ziab, who went on to wrestle at Springfield College, is an assistant football coach this fall at Winchester High, which won its first two games. He is a physical education teacher in the Winchester district.
Tales of Khalil
In an example of why coaches don’t want their athletes in season to participate in other sports, Sanborn distance star Dylan Khalil has been on the sideline recently because he sprained an ankle while playing basketball. However, his freshman brother Jared has picked up the slack. He finished sixth at the Coe-Brown Invitational Saturday.
