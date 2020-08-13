ROCHE DECISION
North Andover’s 6-5, 265-pound senior lineman Jack Roche just announced he’ll be attending Amherst College. He had a host of top academic Division 3 schools recruiting him.
NECC COACH
Malaquias Canery of Lawrence, who played his college basketball at Clarkson (Class of ‘19), tweeted that he has joined the basketball staff at Northern Essex.
HBD, CAILYN
Belated Happy Birthday wishes to Central Catholic rising senior Cailyn Scharneck of Haverhill, who turned 17 Wednesday. She’s a three-sport athlete: swim captain, basketball, track.
DEVASTATED COACH
Football coach Walt Bell to The Athletic after UMass cancelled the 2020 season: “My dad passed away in 2008. My biological mom OD’d in 2012. To be honest, this is probably a tougher day than both of those.”
COACHES OF YEAR
The MIAA honored former Andover High star Sean Ryan, the coach at Jeremiah Burke, as its state boys basketball coach of the year. Andover High coach Wayne Puglisi was named boys lacrosse coach of the year.
DOUBLE DRIBBLE
Foot Locker national champion cross country runner Sydney Masciarelli of Marianapolis (Conn.) Prep just set the women’s world record of 5:08.57 for running a mile while dribbling a basketball. Check it out on YouTube.
DRIBBLING DYLAN
I’d like to see Sanborn’s Dylan Khalil do that dribbling a basketball a mile challenge. He is an Eagle-Tribune All-Star hoopster and was our cross country MVP in 2018.
WALK-ON KRAFT
BC’s 5-9 freshman walk-on receiver Jacob Kraft is the grandson of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and son of executive Jonathan. He caught 7 TD passes last fall at Brookline’s Dexter Southfield School.
SUPERSTAR
Add to the All-Name Team Associated Press photographer Jon Super.
