Kuchar and locals rolling
Former Andover High coach Chris Kuchar took over a Malden Catholic hockey program rich in tradition, winning four straight state titles at one point from 2011 through 2014, but winning only one game last year.
Kuchar, who turned Andover into a consistent winner, has shocked the hockey community in short order, as MC beat three top 10 teams from Mass. Div. 1, including the No. 1 ranked team.
Two former Haverhill High players, Matt O’Brien and Zachary Montecalvo, joined him, along with Salem, N.H. goalie Brady Roux.
Boxing in Windham Friday
The professional boxing card is to be held at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, N.H. Friday night.
Among the key fights will be Haverhill’s Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti (3-1, 2 KO’s), who takes on fellow Haverhill resident Fernando Perez in a four-round welterweight bout.
Gigliotti trains with Brendon Simonds and Ray Hebert at Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club.
Terry O’Reilly in Methuen
The New England Patriots won’t be playing on Super Bowl Sunday this year, but here’s a nice consolation prize. Ex-Boston Bruins star Terry O’Reilly will be coming to Methuen on Sun., Feb. 2 to sign autographs at Gaythorne Knights of Columbus Hall in Methuen.
O’Reilly will be signing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Autographs cost $15 each.
Tricoche of Whittier
In our most recent high school basketball stats we listed John Tricoche, of Whittier Regional, from another school across the border. The Whittier senior is among the area leaders with 10 3-pointers.
Swartz turns 22
Happy birthday to former North Reading athlete Carly Swartz. The Colby College senior softball starter is turning 22 on Friday.
A three-sport star in high school, she is an astute outfielder with a career average of .265. Colby opens the season with 10 games in Clermont, Fla., starting March 21 against Knox College.
She hopes to attend grad school to get her doctorate in nursing and become a nurse practitioner.
Hopkins stays hot
Saint Michael’s College men’s swimming & diving senior Connor Hopkins, of Windham, had another big week, winning twice and adding a runner-up finish in the Purple Knights’ 115-108 loss at Saint Rose on Saturday. He won the 50-yard freestyle (21.67) and anchored the top 200 free relay (1:31.41) while taking second in the 100 free (48.30). Hopkins remains first in the NE10 in the 50 and 100 free and 100-yard backstroke while sitting second in the 200 back and third in the 50 back.
Merrimack’s Nufi honored
Senior Mirko Nufi has been awarded the Northeast Conference (NEC) Fall Co-Scholar Athlete Award. The senior men’s soccer captain, who is an exercise science major, maintained a 3.80 grade point average while leading Merrimack College to an 11-3-2 season and its first Northeast Conference (NEC) regular season crown.
Nufi adds this award to his already impressive post-season resume. In the last few months following the season the senior captain earned NEC Defensive Player of the Year, All Conference first-team, All Northeast Region, Scholar All-Region, and became the first Merrimack College Division I Scholar All-American.
