LAWRENCE STAR
MVC All-Star Jeremiah Melendez, a 6-3 forward who averaged 11.8 points a game last winter for Lawrence, will be doing a post-grad year at Bradford Christian.
VONLEH TO ARIZONA
West Linn (Oregon) High’s 6-3 center Aaronette Vonleh has committed to Arizona. She’s ESPN’s No. 38 player nationally in the class of 2021. She spent her early years in Haverhill along with brother Noah of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.
OBERG OUT
Colorado Rockies standout reliever Scott Oberg may miss the season with blood clots in his arm. He starred for Tewksbury High under coach Ron Drouin of Methuen.
LEGENDARY FAMILY
Beverly Farnham of Andover raised an athletic family like few could even imagine. The proud Mom, Grandma and nurse died July 30 at age 88.
WILDCAT SCHOLARS
UNH football players named to the All-CAA Academic team (minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA) included Andrew Carter, North Andover; Jason Hughes, Timberlane; Alex Tveter, Pinkerton; and Osho Omoyeni, Central.
NORM’S CLOSING
Norm’s White Horse will be closing at the end of the day on Aug. 15. Generations of Methuen coaches went there to celebrate a big win or drown their sorrows after a tough loss.
MORRONE RESUME
New Merrimack women’s basketball head coach Kelly Morrone scored 969 career points at South Carolina (USC ‘03), was a Division 1 assistant at three mid-majors, and had a 117-71 record at John Carroll. She’s making the big jump from Division 3 to Division 1.
TOP 20 NATIONALLY
Shay Bollin, a 6-3 forward for Bridgewater-Raynham, is No. 20 in the ESPN girls basketball rankings for the Class of 2022. Andover beat B-R in the state semis this winter.
TEAM OF DESTINY
Add Tennessee women’s basketball recruit Destiny Salary to the All-Name Team.
