Lawrence partners
Four former Lawrence High standouts — including three wrestlers — are business partners for ADEP in Lawrence. They are president and CEO Kelvin Severino, head of sales Michael Mena, head of finance Janer Reyes and head of accounting Marionel Garcia. Severino was a star in track and a football captain and the other three stood out in wrestling. Reyes was also an outstanding football player. All graduated in 2012.
Good news in NH
The NHIAA announced last week that all fall sports teams, including football, will be allowed to begin practices on Tuesday, Sept. 8. A decision on the first eligible date to play games has not been made yet. The NHIAA pointed out that individual schools will be left to decide for themselves if they want to participate in interscholastic competition as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
RIP Lou Henson
It’s likely that few people in New England noticed last week when former University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson passed away, but it brought back fond memories for me. While living in Illinois, I covered the Fighting Illini when Henson was the coach. He developed a strong program and was super cooperative with the press.
One of my fondest memories as a sportswriter was when, as a young reporter, Henson let me tag along on a two-day recruiting trip in which I saw Isiah Thomas and Doc Rivers play in high school.
Storm cites tryouts
The New England Storm has set dates for girls fast pitch softball tryouts for 2020-21. Ages offered are U10, 12, 14, 16, and 18. This includes college showcase teams. Visit www.newenglandstorm.org to pre-register and for more information.
Sanford on roll
Perhaps no one was looking for a return to NHL action more than former Pinkerton standout Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues, who was on a roll prior to the suspension of the league. Spurred by a four-goal performance Feb. 13 against Vegas, Sanford was the team’s top goal scorer over the second half of the coronavirus-shortened regular season. His 12 goals since the All-Star break led the team.
Good Covid news
In case you didn’t hear, 154 Boston College football student-athletes and staff received COVID-19 testing on Friday and all 154 tested negative. And, at last check, there were no definite positive tests among NHL players in Toronto.
Coming Sunday
The second installment of our “Future Attractions,” highlighting top incoming girls freshmen will be in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune. Among those featured will be North Andover’s Kierstyn Zinter, who will attend Central Catholic. She is the sister of University of Michigan football player Zak Zinter and incoming sophomore standout Preston Zinter, who is transferring from BB&N.
