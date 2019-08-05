Plenty of pride
After Lawrence Post 15 Legion made history with its first state title, a lot of people were offering their congratulations, including some proud folks from the Merrimack Valley.
From the media, Lawrence native and Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Steve Holman, along with North Andover grad and WBZ sports’ Dan Roche, tweeted out their congrats. Politicians like Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera and State Representative Christina Minicucci also shared their excitement with the accomplishment.
It’s great to see the impressive feat from those Lawrence ballplayers isn’t going unnoticed, and their summer isn’t over yet. Post 15 faces Nashua at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Holy Cross’ Fitton Field in the New England Regional tournament.
More lax honors
BostonLax.com has been rolling out its all-state teams by division, and last week’s Division 1 team included two defensive stalwarts from Central Catholic.
Defenseman Ryan Finneran and goalie David Olsen both made the second team, following stellar senior campaigns for the Raiders. Olsen was the MVC Player of the Year, while Finneran was first team All-MVC. Both were Eagle-Tribune All-Stars as well, and they’ll continue to play with one another at St. Anselm next year.
Smith on the rise
Former Central Catholic basketball player George Smith, who will be repeating his junior year at Brooks, has been having a good summer. The Salem resident was offered by Penn and Brown in June, and made waves at the Hoop Group Showcase League.
Representing the Middlesex Magic AAU team, Smith made the HGSL season’s award list, earning honorable mention from the organization, which announced its honors over the weekend.
Smith averaged 15.9 points per game at Central last year, knocking down 68 3-pointers. Coming off his strong summer, he could be poised for a big junior year at Brooks.
Sox go cold
The Red Sox started July 15-7 and were going for a four-game sweep of the Yankees when they suffered the loss that kicked off an eight-game losing streak, all to the Rays and Yankees.
Over four straight losses to the Yankees between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Sox went 3 for 19 with runners in scoring position, while their stars had an abysmal series overall: Mookie Betts (2 for 15), Rafael Devers (2 for 16) and Xander Bogaerts (0 for 15). Yikes.
Silver lining: tickets might be really cheap come September.
Unparalleled competition
My favorite quote from Tom Brady’s media availability on Monday came after he was asked if he’s as competitive with his children or sisters as he is on the gridiron.
Brady’s response: “This is a little more competitive for me than my family members.”
I’d still like to imagine backyard football at the Brady household has the same level of tension that the Super Bowl does.
