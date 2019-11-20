Zoe’s team loses finale
It was a gallant effort from Zoe Henderson and her University of New England women’s rugby team, playing in the Tier 3 NIRA championships at Harvard University on Sunday.
UNE lost to Bowdoin, 27-5.
Henderson, of Lawrence, was highlighted in a Page 1 story last Friday. She didn’t plan on trying to play a sport in college, but ended up joining the rugby team.
“We fell behind early and couldn’t get back in it,” said Henderson, a 2018 PMA graduate. “There was a lot of back and forth. It was a super fun day. I took a big hit. They were worried it might’ve been a concussion, but it wasn’t.”
Merrimack gets 4-star recruit
Noted as a “four-star” prospect, Jakob Lee, of Owen Sound, Ontario and the Brooks Bandits (AJHL), recently committed to Merrimack College. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward is fourth in the AJHL in scoring (41 points) and second in goals (21) in just under 25 games. He’s also Brooks’ team captain.
Crowley acknowledges York
Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this past weekend, and BC women’s hockey coach, Katie (King) Crowley, was one of the first to congratulate him on Twitter.
The Salem, N.H. native said:
So lucky to call you a colleague and more importantly a friend. Thank you for what you have done for our school and our sport!
‘Nifty’ in Methuen
You might want to carve out some time on Sunday Dec. 1 to meet ex-Bruins star Rick Middleton in Methuen.
Middleton, nicknamed “Nifty” for his deft footwork and hands, will be signing autographs at the monthly sports card show at Gaythorne Knights of Columbus at 462 Broadway in Methuen.
Autographs cost $12 and additional one will be $10.
Middleton will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
32nd football recruitment night
One of the great Merrimack Valley events will be happening again, the 32nd annual EMass and southern N.H. college football recruiting night at Tewksbury High on Tuesday Dec. 10.
All junior and senior football players are encouraged to attend.
The event, which is hosted by Tewksbury High football coaches and athletics office, is free.
For more info, email Tewksbury AD Ron Drouin at rdrouin@tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
Kudos to Patriots
The New England Patriots players announced that their Social Justice Fund has selected five local organizations as the beneficiaries of $450,000 in grants for the work they are doing in the areas of social justice and equality. Each organization will receive $90,000. The money was raised through individual player donations. Every dollar donated was matched by the Kraft family.
“There are many organizations that do amazing work in the area of social justice,” said Patriots team captain Devin McCourty. “As individuals, there is a lot we can do to assist. But, if there is anything football teaches us, it’s that we can accomplish much more collectively as a team.”
