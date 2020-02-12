Ball visits Merrimack
There was a LaMelo Ball sighting at the Merrimack College gym a few weeks. And no, he wasn’t considering a scholarship to play for the red-hot Division 1 Warriors program.
Ball was watching his friend, Long Island U-Brooklyn guard Jermaine Jackson Jr. The duo spent time training together earlier this year at the SPIRE Institute, where Jackson’s dad served as head coach.
Pro wrestling camp announced
The New England Pro Wrestling Academy Fantasy Camp will be open to the public on Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The cost is $79 and campers will get the experience of a pro wrestler in and outside the ring.
For more information send email to neprowrestling@hotmail.com. The camp is at their facility at 100 Belmont St., North Andover.
Merrimack adds Holy Cross, UNH
The schedule will get tougher in 2020 for Merrimack College football in Division 1.
Merrimack has signed a four-year deal to play Holy Cross beginning this fall in Worcester.
“We are very excited about our relationship with Holy Cross, being we are both private, Catholic schools not too far from each other,” said Merrimack coach Dan Curran.
That’s not all. Merrimack has added Curran’s alma mater, the University of New Hampshire this fall, as well as FBS powerhouse James Madison University and another game with century-old Presbyterian University.
McGillivray in Oregon
Long-time North Andover resident and Medford native Dave McGillivray made a pit stop in Medford yesterday ... Medford, Ore., that is.
The Boston Marathon and Feaster Five race director stopped by the west coast Medford in honor of his Medford (Org.) to Medford (Mass.) cross country run, for the Jimmy Fund, in 1978.
McGillivray ran a 5K yesterday morning with Jerry and Zellah Swartsley, both of whom ran with him as he began his cross country trek on his first day.
He was honored at the city hall with the unveiling of a plaque commemorating that day — Tuesday, June 11, 1978. Then-mayor Al Densmore and current mayor Gary Wheeler were present.
Will McDonough Writing Contest
The Sports Museum is now accepting entries for The 2020 Will McDonough Writing Contest. This contest is judged by Boston Globe sports writers and editors on topic development, organization, style and mechanics. First place winners will take part in an award ceremony at The Sports Museum within the TD Garden and attend the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on April 1, 2020.
Students in grades 4-12 are eligible to apply and celebrate Boston sports through writing. The deadline for submission is March 9, 2020.
To enter, visit The Sports Museum’s website at www.sportsmuseum.org. Essays can be uploaded and submitted directly to this site. Teachers and parents are encouraged to let their students and children know about this contest and to assist them in the application process. For more info, contact Deborah Kim, Education Coordinator for The Sports Museum at 617-624-1229.
McDonough, a legendary Boston Globe columnist of 44 years, was the only Globe sportswriter to be nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. He passed away in January 2003 and was best known for his coverage of the Patriots and the National Football League.
