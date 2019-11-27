‘Homerun’ baseball found
A nice man, Rene Lamontagne, of Lawrence brought this old baseball to The Eagle-Tribune, which he found at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.
The baseball has this written on it:
A.M.
HR #2
5/12/2007
Cards vs. Phillies.
Lamontagne, who is retired, came by the newspaper on Monday and hopes to find the rightful owner. For more info, send an email to me at bburt@eagletribune.com.
‘Fitzie’ always dependable
Ex-Central Catholic star defensive back Robert Fitzgerald wrapped up a nice career for Stonehill College. The senior was a significant contributor on special teams during his career.
“Robert did everything he was asked to do with passion and focus,” said Stonehill coach Eli Gardner. “He was a great teammate and extremely reliable. He never missed a day of practice in high school or college.”
Fitzgerald, of Methuen, at 5-10 and 185 pounds, will graduate with a degree in criminology.
‘Nifty’ in Methuen
You might want to carve out some time this Sunday to meet ex-Bruins star Rick Middleton in Methuen.
Middleton, nicknamed “Nifty” for his deft footwork and hands, will be signing autographs at the monthly sports card show at Gaythorne Knights of Columbus at 462 Broadway in Methuen.
Autographs cost $12 and additional one will be $10.
Middleton will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Hopkins stays hot
Saint Michael’s swimming & diving senior Connor Hopkins of Windham was named Northeast-10 Conference Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season while claiming his fifth NE10 award overall.
Hopkins won six times while recording the top times in the NE10 in four events during the North Country Invitational. He won the 50- (20.98) and 100-yard freestyle (46.64) with the best times in the league, while also winning the 200-yard backstroke (1:57.65). In the 200- (1:38.74) and 400-yard (3:35.88) medley relays, Hopkins not only aided victories, but registered two more league-leading times thanks to his opening-leg 50 back (24.87) and 100 back (52.66) performances. He anchored the top 200 free relay (1:28.99) while anchoring the second-place 400 free relay (3:16.04).
Merrimack women win again
The Merrimack College women’s basketball team will head to the Thanksgiving break with a lot to be thankful for, as they traveled to Providence and beat Brown University, 72-57. It’s the fourth win as a Div. 1 program.
Sophomore Kate Mager had a team-high 21 points after going 7-9 from the field, which included going 4-5 from long range. Senior Denia Davis-Stewart had her fifth double-double of the season after scoring 15 points and pulling in 14 rebounds while adding six blocks.
Be thankful, call a coach
On “the” day for being thankful, if you’re thankful for a coach, at any age or level, it would be really nice to send them a note, text or even a phone call.
The other day a former coach told me the best gift he ever received was a “Thank you” note from a player who played for him two decades ago.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.